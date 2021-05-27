Cryptocurrency : Ethereum satellite node to arrive at the International Space Station in June

Decentralized infrastructure provider SpaceChain has announced two space missions scheduled for June this year. Both aim to move Bitcoin and Ethereum satellite nodes into space “to offer greater security” through their commercial services.

The first mission, scheduled for June 3, will focus on move the Ethereum satellite node to the International Space Station (ISS) aboard SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket, as the company announced in a statement.

The device will then be connected to the hardware board that was installed in the station in April. With this, the company intends to promote the development of blockchain applications and offer services for the decentralized finance industry from space. According to the statement, it is the first integration between the Ethereum blockchain and the ISS software.

It signifies a strategic step towards the democratization of the space industry and the promotion of the commercialization of outer space. In this way, developers will have the opportunity to create game-changing applications that can potentially take advantage of blockchain-related functions, including executing smart contracts and performing multi-signature transactions, and running tests on their computers to determine if the applications they created would ultimately work in space. Decentralized infrastructure provider SpaceChain.

The Ethereum satellite node will allow crypto asset manager Nexus, which is a SpaceChain customer, to offer blockchain services for business applications. In this regard, the technology provider said that the security of space infrastructures guarantees the independence of the operation of Ethereum smart contracts with respect to centralized terrestrial servers.

SpaceChain notes that it is building the first open source blockchain-based satellite network to offer services from space for the fintech industry. Source: Pexels.

Bitcoin to conquer space

SpaceChain also plans to put several Bitcoin nodes into orbit with a second launch, scheduled for June 24. In this opportunity the mission will focus on installing on a YAM-2 satellite, the nodes created for the cryptocurrency exchange Biteeuas well as for a community project called Divine.

The Biteeu and Divine nodes will be operated and managed by Eurasian Space Ventures (ESV) located in Kazakhstan. It is a company that aims to serve as an international center for space projects and related organizations that seek to capitalize on space infrastructure in the country, as detailed in the firm’s statement.

This second mission It will also install a third Bitcoin satellite node for the Nexus platform. “With this, you will be able to use Bitcoin and Ethereum blockchains for your portfolio of services, such as asset custody, offer a suite of e-commerce and data security products,” added SpaceChain.

Satellite connection systems are, in essence, an Internet connection, but in a more direct way. It does not require a service provider to manage and administer the users’ connection, so these are then more private, and less traceable.

For some time now, the industry that revolves around Bitcoin has been interested in conquering the space. As reported by CriptoNoticias earlier this month Blockstream released an easy-to-install satellite connection kit for Bitcoin nodes. Since 2018 the company has been working on its satellite service to allow any user to have access to the data transmission service on a global scale, even without the need for the Internet.

These connection systems make Bitcoin continue to function, even in extreme calamities, as was the case of the general blackout in Venezuela in March 2019. This event not only affected internal trade, but also generated chaos in the trade of Remittances in Latin American countries.