Cryptocurrency : Ethereum regains strength, why ETH could top $ 2K

Ethereum started a new surge after the bulls defended $ 1,700 against the US Dollar. ETH price is likely to continue higher above the main resistance of $ 2,000.

Ethereum is showing positive signs above the $ 1,850 and $ 1,900 resistance levels. The price is now well above $ 1,900 and the 100 hourly simple moving average. There was a break above a major downtrend line with resistance near $ 1,840 on the hourly chart of ETH / USD (data feed via Kraken). The pair is likely to break above the $ 2,000 barrier and could accelerate further in the near term.

Ethereum price is gaining pace

Ethereum remained well-bid above the latest low near $ 1,700. ETH formed a base above $ 1,700 and started a major rally. The bulls were able to push the price above the $ 1,850 resistance zone.

There was also a break above a major downtrend line with resistance near $ 1,840 on the ETH / USD hourly chart. The pair rallied above the 61.8% Fib retracement level of the key decline from the $ 2,038 high to $ 1,715 low.

It is now well above $ 1,900 and the 100 hourly simple moving average. Ether price is consolidating above the 76.4% Fib retracement level of the key decline from the $ 2,038 high to $ 1,715 low.

Source: ETHUSD on TradingView.com

It seems that the price could continue to climb above $ 1,980. The next key resistance is near the $ 2,000 zone. Any other gains could set the pace for a move towards the $ 2,115 level. It is close to the 1.236 Fibonacci extension level of the key decline from the $ 2,038 high to $ 1,715 low. An intermediate resistance could be near the $ 2,050 level.

New decline in ETH?

If Ethereum fails to clear the $ 2,000 and $ 2,050 resistance levels, a new decline could start. An initial support on the downside is near the $ 1,920 level.

The first major support is now forming near the $ 1,875 level and the 100 hourly SMA. A break to the downside below the $ 1,875 zone could send the price down even further. In the indicated case, the price could drop further towards the $ 1,800 level.

Technical indicators

MACD per hour : The MACD for ETH / USD is slowly gaining pace in the bullish zone.

RSI per hour : The RSI for ETH / USD is currently well above the 60 level.

Major Support Level – $ 1,875

Major Resistance Level – $ 2,000