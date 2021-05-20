Cryptocurrency : Ethereum recovers 56% after the resounding crash in the market. End of correction?

Yesterday, May 19, will be remembered in the history of the crypto market as one of the most volatile. As Bitcoin was losing as much as 30% in a matter of hours, a widespread market crash was in the works, pushing Ethereum to a low of $ 1,850 yesterday.

Today we see the entire cryptocurrency ecosystem rising strongly after such a price shake.

ETH is one of the cryptocurrencies that stands out with the highest profits. With a current price of $ 2,919.51, Ethereum has recovered more than 56% from the low reached yesterday.

Despite this, we still notice a clear short-term bearish tilt, which can still make weak hands shake a bit. To confirm that the major trend has resumed, we should see increasingly higher lows and highs from the daily chart.

ETH vs USD daily chart analysis. Source: TradingView.

The sea is still rough

Being BTC the largest in the market, it is also the one that most influences the others, and this was evidenced again yesterday.

A few hours ago the analyst Ki Young Ju, alerted us to a new annual maximum of dumps of coins by whales in exchanges, a signal that is generally taken as negative in the short term.

Still bearish in the short term. This whale dumping indicator hit a year-high since the March great sell-off last year. Whales keep depositing $ BTC into exchanges. If this is an orchestrated effort, it will go down again. If not, we may retest the bottom again at least. https://t.co/RH50ETpqgY pic.twitter.com/OYEUjY57Cq – Ki Young Ju 주기영 (@ki_young_ju) May 19, 2021

However, this is a factor that is only capable of affecting day-to-day volatility. Investors who are confident in the fundamentals behind cryptocurrencies will continue to accumulate.

To show this, an analysis by Santiment highlights the increase in whales during the recent fall. It seems that token holders such as UNI and SUSHI, both running on the ETH network, have followed the popular saying “buy the dip” very well.

One of the purchases that has been standing out the most in recent hours within the Ethereum ecosystem, is the one made by Justin Sun, where he clearly shows that he has followed the strategy of buying the fall, to accumulate about 54,153 ETH, for $ 135,891,796 . Clearly the narrative of taking advantage of discounted prices remains intact.

I have bought 54,153 #ETH with $ 135,891,796 at average price $ 2509. #Ethereum – Justin Sun 🅣🌞 (@justinsuntron) May 19, 2021

From the weekly chart, the Ethereum market crash looks like a simple slight correction

When we analyze Ethereum’s weekly chart, we see an abrupt rejection of yesterday’s bearish intentions, reflected in a long wick.

The current weekly candle still has almost 4 days to go to close, and a lot could happen in this time. But due to the incredible bullish force that the price brings, fundamentals that approve of the growth of the network, and holders that buy the fall, we will hardly see a weak ETH.

After yesterday’s fall, Ethereum made a healthy correction, managing to visit and respect the exponential moving average of 8 periods, an average that has worked as an excellent dynamic support throughout this bull run. To think about a greater fall, this moving average should first be violated. As long as that is not the case, there is no reason to go against the incredible strength of the bulls.

Analysis of Ethereum’s weekly chart after the rapid market crash. Source: TradingView.

