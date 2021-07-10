Cryptocurrency : Ethereum Price Struggles As London Hard Fork Looms, Drops 4% To Lose $ 2,300 Hold

Compartir

A recent market crash has seen the price of ethereum collapse as the market prepares for the launch of the London Hard Fork. The fork has been scheduled to go live on August 4 this year and so far investors seem to be very keen on this move. The demand for ethereum has increased in recent weeks, but even this demand does not seem to be able to sustain the altcoin’s price.

Ethereum had previously made a small climb from the $ 2,000 trading range to the $ 2,300 range. At one point, it even went as high as $ 2,400. But this was only briefly, as the coin fell back to $ 2,300.

Market enthusiasm appears to have kept the price of the coin somewhat stable. But this grip didn’t last long. With each passing day, the launch of EIP-1559 with the London hard fork draws closer and yet the price of the coin remains in bearish territory.

Recent news coming out of the market shows that ethereum continues to grow in popularity, showing that the protocol had added 5 million new and unique addresses in the span of 30 days. Even this seemed not to have had much of an impact on the price of the coin. This drop has occurred immediately after ethereum hit a three-week high.

What is the London Hard Fork?

Many investors have seen this a lot recently, but still have no idea what it really means. Or what the launch of the fork will mean for the Ethereum network.

The hard fork will be an update that will change the transaction fee model of the current mechanism. This, in turn, will help reduce the high transaction fees currently experienced on the network.

Ethereum price continues to struggle | Source: ETHUSD on TradingView.com

London’s hard fork is also meant to address the network’s mining difficulty. This update will help make proof-of-work extraction more difficult, but at the same time, it will increase the ease of extraction of the proof-of-stake mechanism. The proof-of-stake mechanism will only require validators to perform transaction confirmations on the network. Instead of using high-powered machines as the current proof-of-work mechanism that requires computers to solve complex problems to confirm transactions and my locks.

The London hard fork is part of a series of updates underway to the ETH network to facilitate a full switch to ETH 2.0, which is scheduled for 2022. It is expected to help move towards the goal of greater efficiency. and scalability of the ethereum network.

Ethereum price recovery

So far, all indicators point to bearish patterns for Ethereum. The price is currently trading at less than $ 2,100. With a looming recession looming.

The RSI has dropped below 50. It is now at 40. This number indicates that ETH is currently in a bear market.

The current drop appears to be attributed to the fact that investors are beginning to believe that the fork will experience another delay. Ethereum’s tech updates have been plagued with delays so far. Founder Vitalik Buterin claims that the cause of the delay was the people involved in the project. Cite that internal team conflicts are the main reasons in the last five years.

Despite this, ETH 2.0 continues to move forward with its updates. Investors continue to stake their coins with current numbers of 6.1 million ethereum that have already been wagered. The equivalent dollar value for this becomes over $ 13 billion currently wagered on ETH 2.0.

Featured Image from NewsBTC, Chart from TradingView.com