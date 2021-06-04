Cryptocurrency : Ethereum price prediction: double top pattern presents new risks

The price of Ethereum (ETH / USD) fell back on Friday as part of the general cryptocurrency settlement. The cryptocurrency declined by more than 7.7% to trade at $ 2,634. This decline brought its total market capitalization to more than $ 304 billion.

ETH price chart

Ethereum withdrawals

Ether is the second largest cryptocurrency in the world after Bitcoin. The Ethereum network helps developers create decentralized applications such as those in the DeFi and Non-Fungible Tokens (NFT) industries.

In fact, Ethereum had been used to build most of the larger DeFi platforms like Aave, Maker, and Uniswap. In total, according to DeFi Pulse, the largest DeFi platforms have more than $ 64 billion of total locked value.

Recently, due to Ethereum congestion and high gas fees, many developers have started switching to other competing platforms such as Polkadot, Solana, and Binance Chain.

The price of ETH fell back today after Elon Musk sent a tweet suggesting that he had fallen in love with Bitcoin, a cryptocurrency that Tesla has invested in. Bitcoin fell more than 5% after the tweet, while the total market capitalization of all cryptocurrencies was tracked by CoinMarketCap fell 7.67% to more than 1.64 trillion dollars. This provides more evidence that Bitcoin and other altcoins have a close correlation.

Still, some analysts believe Ethereum’s utility value and ongoing updates to move it to a proof-of-stake concept will help. They also cite the continued increase in transactions as a catalyst that the price will recover.

Ethereum’s price also declined ahead of the latest US non-farm payroll numbers.Data released Thursday showed the number of Americans filing jobless claims dropped to less than 400,000 for the first time since the pandemic began. . And analysts believe that the unemployment rate will continue to fall, therefore there is a possibility that the Fed will start to get aggressive, which is a bad thing for Ether and other cryptocurrencies.

Ethereum price prediction

Ethereum price chart

The four-hour chart shows that the price of Ether jumped to $ 2,885 on Thursday and then retraced. This is notable as the price approached the previous high at $ 2,915. As such, the chart clearly shows that the cryptocurrency has formed a double top pattern whose neckline is at $ 2,183. It has also crossed the 25- and 50-day exponential moving averages (EMAs).

Therefore, finding no buyers above $ 2,915 means that the token could continue to fall as bears target the neckline at $ 2,183.

