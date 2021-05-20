Cryptocurrency : Ethereum price bows to pressure after retreating from ATH

Over the past 7-day period, Ether has seen a massive slide from its impressive all-time high (ATH) of $ 4,362, falling in tandem with the global cryptocurrency industry. The cryptocurrency, native to the Ethereum blockchain, has had a good run before then, as investors hoarded the coin ahead of the mainnet updates.

Ethereum fundamentals that help keep the price above the key support level

Looking for quick news, tips, and market analysis? Sign up for the Invezz newsletter today.

Ethereum has fallen at about the same rate it rose when it charted a new growth path for itself starting in late April, when it broke the $ 2,700 price mark. The race to the top proved unsustainable as market forces influenced the price drop. The coin’s strong fundamentals as the backbone of the growing DeFi ecosystem remain one of the main factors keeping the price above the $ 2,400 support level.

Price recovery imminent

Over the course of 5 days, ETH has fallen below 5 key support levels at $ 4000, $ 3,600, $ 3,200, $ 2,800, and $ 2,600 respectively. Over the course of 5 days, ETH has fallen below 5 key support levels at $ 4,000, 3,600, 3,200, 2,800, and $ 2,600 respectively.

With the Ethereum price at $ 2,737.41 at the time of writing, it appears that an anchor has finally made $ 2,400. From here, we can begin to see the recovery from this point. Regaining the psychological level of $ 3,000 is the biggest hurdle in the short term, as the market bulls will scramble to regain ATH in the medium and long term.