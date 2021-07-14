Cryptocurrency : Ethereum presents resistance above $ 2,000

Ether buyers entered below $ 1,900 on Wednesday. Which helped the second-largest cryptocurrency erase initial losses on Tuesday when the cryptocurrency fell below 2K. At press time, Ethereum’s native blockchain cryptocurrency is showing resistance above $ 2,000.

Experts suggest that there are chances of bullish sentiment. It is important to mention that the cryptocurrency registered better profits than Bitcoin. Due to its role in a wave of booming cryptocurrency sectors. Like decentralized finance (DeFi), non-fungible tokens (NFT), and stablecoins.

Currently, the second largest cryptocurrency on the market is trading at USD 2,005 with an increasing variation of 0.42%. In the last 24 hours according to our internal crypto online tool.

Brazil’s securities regulator approves Ethereum exchange-traded fund

QR Capital, a Brazilian financial services company, reported that it will launch the first Ethereum exchange-traded fund (ETF) in Latin America. Which was approved by the Securities and Exchange Commission of that country. It has not been specified when it will be officially available.

🔴 BREAKING: CVM approves the 1st Ethereum ETF in Latin America, or QETH11. The QR Asset Management ETF, manager of the QR Capital group, will be listed on B3, which becomes 1st stock exchange in Latin America after a 100% Ethereum ETF. pic.twitter.com/idluRrN2zq – QR Capital (@qrcapital) July 13, 2021

The fund, which trades under the ticker symbol QETH11, will be listed on the B3 stock exchange in Brazil. Highly reputable, operating as a regional exchange serving clients from all over the world. QETH11 will use the same Ether index as used by CME Group. And, you will use the institutional custody services provided by Gemini of the Winklevoss twins.

In its announcement, the fund’s issuer presents the product as “a simple, safe and regulated option for any investor to gain direct exposure to Ethereum through their preferred brokerage. Without worrying about records in exchanges, wallets or private keys. QR Asset Management purchases physical ETH for the product. And, it is committed to ensuring a high level of transparency and security for QETH11 investors.

Tweeter from Argentina captured $ 70,000 and loses it by leveraging on Ethereum

The desire to make a quick buck from cryptocurrency price swings usually ends with poor results. This happened to a group of 58 people who would have sent more than $ 70,000 to a supposed “trader” who called, through Twitter. To an investment fund in digital assets.

The operator, identified as @Ozono_Merval in the popular social network. He captured the funds and apparently ‘invested’ them in the cryptocurrency on the Ethereum network. The alleged operation was carried out more than a week ago on the Binance exchange, according to local Argentine media reported.

DeFi Startup Optimism launches Alpha of its Uniswap Layer-Two solution

After a long wait, decentralized finance (DeFi) startup Optimism launched its Alpha layer two (L2) solution for Uniswap over the Optimistic Ethereum (OΞ) mainnet.

The “move marks the first step for DeFi applications (dapps) to compete with and exceed the experiences of traditional web users.” The startup said in a blog post Tuesday.

The DeFi exchange’s Uniswap transactions are conducted on Ethereum and the accompanying gas fees which, at times this year, reached unsustainable highs. Solutions like Optimism seek to reduce associated costs.

During the Alpha period, OΞ will support an initial throughput of 0.6 transactions per second, the startup said in its post.

As a result of the third iteration of Uniswap, known as version 3 (v3), and being one of the few protocols implemented in the startup’s main network. The transaction capacity must be in line with the results of layer one (L1).

Curiosities: Man who threw his hard drive with 7,500 bitcoins in the trash and now tries a new plan to recover it

Remember the man from Wales who accidentally dumped a hard drive with 7,500 bitcoins? Well, at the beginning of 2021 we tell how the British citizen has made a thousand attempts to try to recover that fortune housed in the municipal landfill.

In 2013, a man from the city of Newport, in Wales, United Kingdom. Called James Howells, he mistakenly threw a hard drive with Bitcoin in the trash, instead of another old device he wanted to get rid of. This contained the key to his wallet, which housed 7,500 BTC, currently worth $ 244 million.

Since then, the man, who is an Information Technology engineer and is 35 years old, has tried to recover them. After many times asking the City Council for help, in January of this year. He asked the agency for permission to search the city’s garbage dump for the device.

He offered the municipality – if they let him explore in the landfill – 25% of the value of Bitcoin in the form of relief funds for city residents affected by COVID-19. But he received a negative response. Since it would be to review between 300 thousand and 400 thousand tons of waste:

“The cost of digging up the landfill, storing and treating the waste could run into millions of pounds. Without any guarantee of finding it or that it is still working. The City Council replied.

But it did not convince him: now he returned to the ring, he is still focused on his goal and shared his new 12-month plan with The Sun publication. To search the city dump using X-ray scanning devices and artificial intelligence technology.

