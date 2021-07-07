Cryptocurrency : Ethereum preparing for another takeoff, why the rally is not over yet

Compartir

Ethereum started a fresh rise above the $ 2,300 resistance against the US Dollar. ETH price is likely to accelerate above the $ 2,400 and $ 2,500 resistance levels.

Ethereum is showing a lot of positive signs above the $ 2,250 pivot zone. The price is now trading above $ 2,300 and the 100 hourly simple moving average. There was a break above a major trading triangle with resistance near $ 2,330 on the ETH / USD hourly chart (data feed via Kraken). The pair appears to be aiming for a larger rally above the $ 2,400 resistance zone in the near term.

Ethereum price points to a new rise

After a small correction to the downside, Ethereum found support near the $ 2,150 zone. ETH recovered losses and then formed a decent support base above the $ 2,200 zone.

A new rally started above the $ 2,250 resistance level. There was a clear break above the 76.4% Fib retracement level of the key drop from the $ 2,388 high to $ 2,158 low. There was also a break above a major trading triangle with resistance near $ 2,330 on the ETH / USD hourly chart.

Ether is now trading above $ 2,300 and the 100 hourly simple moving average. It is approaching the last swing near the $ 2,388 zone. The first major resistance is near the $ 2,400 level.

Source: ETHUSD on TradingView.com

A close above the $ 2,400 level could initiate a major rally. The next key resistance could be $ 2,442. It is close to the 1.236 Fibonacci extension level of the key decline from the $ 2,388 high to $ 2,158 low. More gains could drive the price towards the $ 2,500 level. In the indicated case, the price of bitcoin could also rise above $ 35,000.

Admitted drops in ETH?

If Ethereum fails to break above the $ 2,400 resistance zone, it could start a downward correction. An immediate support to the downside is near the $ 2,330 level and the broken triangle zone.

The first major support is near the $ 2,300 level. Any further losses could require a move towards the $ 2,250 support zone and the 100 hourly SMA. The next major support is near the $ 2,200 level, below which there is a risk of a further decline.

Technical indicators

MACD per hour : The MACD for ETH / USD is now gaining pace in the bullish zone.

RSI per hour : The RSI for ETH / USD is currently well above the 50 level.

Major Support Level – $ 2,300

Major Resistance Level – $ 2,400