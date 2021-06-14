Cryptocurrency : Ethereum options expire on June 25 with uncertain forecast

The most important cryptocurrency in the entire ecosystem after Bitcoin, ETH, could enter a watershed moment in its price at the end of the month. Thus, more than $ 1.5 billion in Ethereum options expire on June 25, leaving little room for forecast. Simply put, both bears and bulls keep their nerves on edge.

If an analogy is made with the expiration of open interest options on March 26, several factors can be considered. The most important of them is that the equivalent magnitude in USD, of the current options, is 30% higher than at that time.

Also, after the March options expired, the price of Ethereum plummeted. The fall, it must be remembered, was 17% and the price of the native currency of that Blockchain ecosystem, fell to $ 1,500 US dollars. However, then came a three-week rally, which catapulted the price to $ 2,500.

Will expiration of Ethereum options impact the price this time?

Knowing whether the fact that Ethereum options expiring at the end of the month will have a bullish or bearish impact is the biggest wish of traders. Another probability, although few take it into account at the moment, is that the fact does not affect the price of the cryptocurrency at all.

It should be noted that, repeatedly, the expiration of Bitcoin options has not impacted their price. Another aspect of great importance in the Ethereum (ETH) currency is that its price movements seem to be unrelated to the movements in the value of Bitcoin.

There are other factors that need to be taken into account to get a sense of the direction of the Ethereum options market. It is about the role of the Blockchain platform of this product. Some news could strengthen the vision of this. For example, the announcement of the payment platform VISA to use the Ethereum network to settle transactions made in fiat.

Although this is a bit out of date news, it has created an aura of respectability and solidity around Ethereum. If analogies are allowed, it can be compared in magnitude to El Salvador’s decision to convert Bitcoin into legal tender in that country.

Dangerous lines

With that context in mind, it must be said that for bulls, the dangerous price line is $ 2,200 down, he claims. CoinTelegraph. To get an idea of ​​the magnitude of the danger below that line, you have to zoom in a bit. If the value of Ethereum falls below $ 2,200, 73% of neutral and bullish options will plummet.

It should be taken into consideration that the 95,000 Call operations could represent almost $ 230 million in open interest.

In the case of the bears’ hopes and fears, much of Ethereum’s options are open from $ 2,100 down. These are neutral and bearish trades. Likewise, if the price were to rise above that figure by June 25, 74% of those shares would totally lose their value.

Ethereum price remains on tense stability as the date they sell $ 1.5 billion in options approaches. Source: CoinMarketCap

So far there are no clear winners

As you can see, this battle between bears and bulls in the field of Ethereum options, is blurred for analysis. At the time of writing, the price of the cryptocurrency is trading at $ 2,500, which broadens the bulls’ hopes.

But volatility seems to be the calling card of all cryptocurrencies in general. The climate of uncertainty is accentuated to the same extent that the aforementioned expiration date approaches.

