Cryptocurrency : Ethereum Mining Helped Double Nvidia’s Profits In The Last Year

According to an official statement, total revenue was 84% ​​higher than last year.

The firm took measures to avoid shortages of its products for gamers.

Graphics card maker Nvidia reported that its earnings in the first quarter of 2021 were $ 155 million from products dedicated to cryptocurrency mining alone. This is in addition to the profits from the sale of its gaming boards, which totaled USD 2.76 billion, with an increase of 106% in 12 months.

According to data published by the company itself on Wednesday, May 26, 2021, having been involved in the cryptocurrency mining market with its CMP (crypto mining processor) cards has offered good dividends. Expectations for the coming months are even more optimistic: according to CNBC, the US firm expects earnings of approximately USD 400 million for the second quarter of the year derived from its new product for miners.

Compared to the first quarter of last year, its total earnings increased 84%, totaling $ 5.66 billion. For the second quarter of the year, meanwhile, expect total earnings to be $ 6.3 billion from all of their products, according to the same statement.

These figures confirm what was communicated by Nvidia in April, through a press release in which it was stated that all areas of the company were performing above expectations, especially those dedicated to its CMP products.

Nvidia released a report on its earnings for the first quarter of 2021. Source: Nvidia

Nonetheless, Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang continues to argue that the company’s main market is specialized video game hardware. In addition, he stated that he hopes that cryptocurrency miners – especially ether (ETH) – will keep their CMP products, and that they will not acquire graphics cards that were originally intended for the gaming industry. This would avoid “competition” for products that has led to higher prices and shortages in some countries.

Nvidia and its policy towards cryptocurrency mining

To combat these kinds of problems and satisfy all of its customers, Nvidia has taken some concrete steps. First of all, as CriptoNoticias reported, the firm announced that it will limit the hash rate or processing power on a range of its cards; thus, these could only be used to run video games.

Miners, meanwhile, should lean towards the CMP product line, which do not have any type of limitation and, according to Jensen Huang himself, “perform more” for this activity.

Despite all this, from Nvidia believe that this competition between their customers will reach a balance soon. The argument that supports this vision is the decrease in mining capacity that the change to Ethereum 2 will entail, whose method will go from being proof-of-work to proof-of-stake, which is less demanding for video cards.