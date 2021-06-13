Cryptocurrency : Ethereum miners can transition to these coins and increase their values

Compartir

Source: Adobe / albert schleich

By now, all Ethereum (ETH) fans know that this blockchain is in the process of shifting from a proof of work (PoW) to a proof of stake (PoS) consensus mechanism. What is less known, even among members of the Ethereum community, is what will happen to the miners who help protect this network.

Having invested a lot of capital in the development of mining rigs and facilities, it seems unlikely that the end of Ethereum mining will result in such miners leaving the industry entirely. In fact, analysts expect Ethereum miners to switch to another blockchain that (like Ethereum) is friendly to GPU-based mining rigs, although they cannot say what they will be.

However, one thing they can say is that Ethereum miners are unlikely to switch to Bitcoin (BTC) mining, given that the latter revolves more around ASIC chips (which are single-purpose). The upshot of this is that other networks can become more computationally secure relative to Bitcoin, to the extent that they will benefit from receiving Ethereum’s hashing power.

Changing networks

Ethereum miners have not been very happy with recent developments and proposals related to the platform. They threatened to protest the upcoming EIP 1559 update, while the transition to Ethereum 2.0, and proof-of-stake, will make them redundant (as far as Ethereum mining is concerned).

That being said, it appears that they still have a future to look forward to, albeit with different blockchains. According to the founder of Evercoin and general partner of Gumi Cryptos, Miko Matsumura, Ethereum’s use of GPU-based mining means they can transition to others.

“ETH miners will have many options. They are generally mining with GPUs and not ASICs, giving them much more flexibility in using computational resource, whether they want to switch to another currency or use the GPU for other workloads like AI or rendering tasks. remote, “he told Cryptonews.com.

The Ethereum Foundation Community Manager Tim Beiko agrees with this prediction, although he notes that miners using Ethereum-specific ASIC platforms will have a hard time finding a new home.

“Most Ethereum miners use GPUs and they can mine on any GPU-compatible chain. There are Ethereum ASICs, and they will be obsolete, except if another chain uses the same mining algorithm as Ethereum, ”he told Cryptonews.com.

Since Ethereum ASICs are specific to Ethereum, there is little doubt that former Ethereum miners will not move to Bitcoin.

“ETH miners are most likely not mining BTC as BTC relies heavily on ASICs and instead of upgrading their miners with ASICs they are likely to want to get the value of GPUs as they generally use GPUs. quite expensive and want to get the value. , ”Miko Matsumura said.

However, according to ConsenSys ‘Lex Sokolin, it will be difficult to accurately predict which GPU-specific oriented coin (s) will attract former ETH miners.

“This one is quite difficult to predict, because as you imply, once you have a lot of hardware optimized for a particular mining activity, it is difficult to reuse. Different consensus algorithms also require different types of hardware optimizations, so switching from one chain to another of the same size is not trivial, ”he said.

Choosing the most popular options for migrating Ethereum miners can be difficult, but we can at least highlight some of the more prominent GPU-compatible networks:

As the list above reveals, Ethereum miners will likely gravitate towards coins with higher market capitalization, if only because it will be more profitable to mine them.

That said, while Tim Beiko confirms that some miners have been talking about some of these networks, it won’t be trivial to switch to them.

“Ethereum Classic and Ravencoin are the two that I have heard mentioned, but I’m not sure if they will maintain an algorithm that is compatible with Ethereum’s ethash,” he said.

Impacts and future

According to BitInfoCharts, Ethereum currently boasts a hashrate of 597 Th / s, which is the largest of any network other than Bitcoin (claiming a whopping 114 Eh / s).

Source: bitinfocharts.com

This is a significant amount of hashpower and will make a huge difference in the stability and computational power of any chain that receives a significant portion of it.

For example, Ethereum Classic’s hashrate is only 28 Th / s, while Monero’s is only 2.5 Gh / s (or 0.000246 Th / s). Adding Ethereum hashpower will make a huge difference in the stability of such coins, particularly in regards to avoiding 51% attacks.

According to Crypto51.app, launching a 51% one-hour attack against Ravencoin, for example, costs only around $ 23,300 (compared to $ 1.6 million for Ethereum). For Aeternity, it’s only $ 329!

Analysts have long pointed to Bitcoin’s massive hashrate as an indicator of how difficult it would be to undermine its security, while also pointing to the smaller hashrates of other currencies as an indicator of how fragile they are. This sentiment may have potentially deterred some investors from buying the corresponding crypto assets.

With the advent of Ethereum 2.0 and the migration of former Ethereum miners, networks like Ethereum Classic, Monero, and Ravencoin may find their reputation as secure blockchains growing.

In turn, this could result in price increases, which will be good news for the crypto assets in question. And good news for the miners who move to them.

____

