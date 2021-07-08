Cryptocurrency : Ethereum may outperform bitcoin as store of value, says Goldman Sachs

Key facts:

Neither bitcoin nor ether will outperform gold as a store of value, says Goldman Sachs.

For Goldman Sachs, competition between cryptocurrencies is detrimental to the ecosystem.

According to investment bank Goldman Sachs, ether (ETH), Ethereum’s native cryptocurrency, could surpass bitcoin (BTC) as a store of digital value in the coming years.

According to the information provided yesterday, July 6, by Markets Insider, the firm argues that Ethereum “seems the cryptocurrency with the greatest potential for real use and is the most popular for the development of applications based on smart contracts.”

Technicians at the New York-based finance company estimate that over time, Ether could surpass bitcoin as the currency with the largest market capitalization.

Goldman Sachs does not deny that bitcoin is the most popular cryptocurrency, but they argue that it cannot be put to many of the uses that ETH has. This is because Ethereum was developed as a network of to execute smart contracts, while bitcoin seeks to be a peer-to-peer electronic cash system.

Goldman Sachs experts argue that neither cryptocurrency it may outperform gold as a store of value in the short term. Despite that, they recognize that both gold and cryptocurrencies are useful tools to protect against inflation.

Gold competes with cryptocurrencies just as much as it does with other risky assets like stocks and commodities. We see gold as a defensive hedge against inflation and cryptocurrencies as a risk hedge against inflation. Goldman Sachs.

In addition, Goldman Sachs noted that competition between different cryptocurrencies it hurts investors’ ability to view them as a safe asset class.

Bitcoin: an investment asset

It is not the first time that the investment firm mentioned here it is expressed on different crypto assets. For example, in May 2021, Goldman Sachs, through its global director of digital assets, Matthew McDermott, assured that bitcoin “is now considered an investment asset.” In addition, he stressed that the cryptocurrency “has its risks, but it is because it is relatively new and is going through an adoption phase.”

As CriptoNoticias reviewed on that occasion, the firm’s executive pointed out that “bitcoin does not behave as one would expect from other assets considering the analogy with digital gold; today, it tends more to behave like risk assets. ‘