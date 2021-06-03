Cryptocurrency : Ethereum heading to $ 40,000 according to the Winklevoss

Tyler and Cameron Winklevoss, the co-founders of exchange Gemini and family office Winklevoss Capital Management, predicted that the price of Ethereum could reach $ 40,000 in the long term. With a price target between $ 5,000 and $ 10,000 by the end of this year, will this be possible?

In reality, there is no reliable way to make an Ethereum price prediction, beyond the immediate future. However, the Winklevoss have speculated that in the long term, Ethereum could have a specific value.

The Winklevoss: «Ethereum heading for $ 40,000»

Ethereum, the world’s second most famous cryptocurrency, appears to have a very bright long-term future, according to Tyler and Cameron Winklevoss.

Specifically, during an interview on SumZero, a social network intended for professional investors. The Winklevoss twins noted that during the start of this year’s bull run, they believed that Ethereum was undervalued by $ 1,400. Close to its previous all-time high in 2017.

It is worth noting that the price of Ethereum then moved to a new all-time high above $ 4,300, before its price plummeted to $ 2,000. At the time of this writing, Ethereum is worth nearly $ 2,847, according to our online crypto tool.

In this way, Tyler and Cameron Winklevoss agreed that the Ethereum (ETH) price between $ 5,000 and $ 10,000 was a reasonable range for the end of the year. However, they noted that they see it grow much more than that in the long run, and it could even increase by $ 40,000. Also, according to his words, there are psychological barriers that Ethereum will need to break to reach its prediction.

During the interview, the Winklevoss discussed the biggest threats from Ethereum. They argued that another project would have to be ten times better for people to switch to it, as ETH has a “huge first-mover advantage.”

“There is so much construction going on on Ethereum, that’s where you want to go, that’s where the eyes are. What needs to happen is scalability and performance – your ability to process many transactions inexpensively. ‘

What did you think about Ethereum 2.0?

Regarding Ethereum 2.0, the Winklevoss added that it promises to solve the scalability problems of ETH, but with the current enthusiasm in the market.

Ethereum can be a victim of the weight of its own success. If the transaction fees get too high. ‘

By owning ETH, investors are buying a portion of the projects and protocols built on top of it.

To end the interview, the twins reaffirmed their previous Bitcoin (BTC) price prediction which was targeting $ 500,000. Hopefully they are right.

“The question on our mind is not so much if it reaches $ 500,000, but how fast.”

“I’d say $ 500,000 per Bitcoin is actually quite conservative and the game hasn’t even really started.”

Very importantly, many experts predict that three to five cryptocurrencies will reach widespread popularity in the next decade. It is a safe bet that Bitcoin and Ethereum will be among those options.

I close with this quote from Tyler Winklevoss: “Ethereum will be the backbone of a new Internet age. Like oil, it is the backbone of our society today.

