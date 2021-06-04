Cryptocurrency : Ethereum has solid fundamentals, so why are professional traders bearish on ETH?

Compartir

The price of Ether has outperformed Bitcoin by 32% since May, but derivatives data shows that professional traders are feeling less optimistic about the major altcoin.

Ether (ETH) has outperformed Bitcoin (BTC) by 32% since May, and while there has been a steady stream of bullish reports from JPMorgan Chase and Goldman Sachs, derivatives metrics show bearish elements on both assets.

Changes in the prices of Ether and Bitcoin since May. Source: TradingView

Bitcoin is trading 41% below its all-time $ 64,900 high, and that move has propelled the “Crypto Fear and Greed Index” to its lowest level since March 2020. While retail traders fear the dip, global investment firm Guggenheim Investments has filed with the US Securities and Exchange Commission for a new fund that may seek exposure to Bitcoin.

Billionaire investor Stanley Druckenmiller reiterated his bullish stance on Bitcoin when he said:

“I think BTC has won the store of value game because it is a brand, it has been around for 13 to 14 years, and it has limited supply.

The momentum of the Ethereum network has been outstanding

Ethereum surpassed Bitcoin in terms of mining revenue and traded network value just as a Goldman Sachs report revealed that the global investment bank believes Ether has a “high probability of outperforming Bitcoin as a dominant store of value.” The report noted the growth of the decentralized finance (DeFi) sector and non-fungible token (NFT) ecosystems being built on Ethereum.

Income of miners from the Bitcoin and Ethereum network, USD. Source: CoinMetrics

Notice how Ethereum miners ‘income significantly outpaced Bitcoin miners’ income in May, reaching a daily average of $ 76 million. This figure surpassed Bitcoin’s $ 45 million in miners revenue, including the subsidy of 6.25 BTC per block, plus transaction fees.

A similar situation occurred with the amount traded and transferred in each network. For the first time, Ethereum presented a significant advantage, according to this metric.

Average daily transactions of the Bitcoin and Ethereum network, USD. Source: CoinMetrics

The graph above shows that the Ethereum network liquidates an average of $ 25 billion per day, which is 85% higher than Bitcoin. Stablecoins certainly played a big role, but so did the $ 50 billion net worth locked in decentralized financial apps.

The futures premium is slightly bearish

When measuring the futures contract premium, both Bitcoin and Ether show similar downtrend levels. The base rate measures the difference between longer-term futures contracts and current spot market levels.

The one month futures contract is generally traded at a 10% to 20% premium compared to regular spot trades to justify locking in funds rather than cashing them out immediately.

OKEx Bitcoin and Ether futures annualized premium (base). Source: Skew

As shown above, the futures premium has been below 10% since the May 19 crash for both Bitcoin and Ether. This indicates a slight downtrend, although far from being a negative indicator, known as backwardation.

Ether’s 25% delta deviation indicates “fear”

To assess the optimism of Ether traders, the 25% delta bias should be observed. The metric will turn positive when the premium for neutral to bearish put options is higher than similar risk call options. This situation is generally considered a “scary” scenario. On the other hand, a negative bias translates into a higher cost of protection to the upside and points towards an uptrend.

Ether options 25% delta deviation. Source: Laevitas

Similar to the futures premium, the 25% delta bias for Ether options has been above 10% since May 19. This indicates that market makers and whales are unwilling to offer downside protection, indicating “fear.”

Although distant from a highly adverse situation, both Ether derivatives indicators point to a complete lack of optimism, despite the altcoin’s 270% gain so far this year.

Faced with this disappointing data, some analysts will find the “glass half full” as it leaves room for a positive surprise. The Ethereum 1559 upgrade proposal, or EIP-1559, expected in July, will create a base network fee that will fluctuate based on network demand. The update also proposes burning transaction fees, thereby introducing deflation into the Ethereum ecosystem. OKEx analyst Rick Delaney said it “can improve the asset’s appeal among the wealthiest investors on the planet.”

The views and opinions expressed here are solely those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of Cointelegraph. Every investment and trade movement involves risk. You should do your own research when making a decision.