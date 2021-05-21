Cryptocurrency : Ethereum (ETH) will likely outperform Bitcoin (BTC) in the future – Vitalik Buterin

The cryptocurrency crash in recent days has come as a surprise to many investors, but Ethereum founder Vitalik Buterin says he saw it coming.

In an interview with CNN Business, the 27-year-old billionaire believes that cryptocurrencies are in a bubble stage and does not know when the bubble will burst.

Buterin was not spared from the recent crypto bear move as he lost some of his wealth when Ethereum (ETH / USD) dropped in price. Buterin said:

It could be over now or it could end in months.

Investors have lost billions of dollars

The interview was conducted just 24 hours before the cryptocurrency market spiraled down, causing investors to lose billions in the process. Ethereum fell as much as 40% to $ 1,900, the lowest level since April.

This is huge, considering Ethereum was trading at roughly $ 4,400 earlier this month. Buterin reiterated that the crypto industry has witnessed three of these bubbles. He added that every time the bubble stops, it shows that all the encryption technology has not matured enough to withstand these problems.

Buterin also spoke about Space X and Tesla’s romance with Bitcoin (BTC / USD), which sparked a surge in the cryptocurrency for a time. According to him, this is the first time something like this has been experienced in crypto, adding that that kind of influence doesn’t last long.

Ethereum could outperform Bitcoin in the future

Buterin also stated that Bitcoin’s high energy usage will be the catalyst for its inability to meet its billing. He also said that such a downside could pave the way for Ethereum to become the most valuable crypto asset in the world.