Cryptocurrency : Ethereum (ETH) Recovery Faces Hurdles, Why Bears Remain In Control

Ethereum initiated an upward correction from the $ 1,865 zone against the US Dollar. ETH price rose above $ 2,000, but is facing strong resistance near $ 2,050.

Ethereum tested the $ 1,865 zone before a decent recovery wave started. The price is still trading well below the $ 2,050 resistance and the 100 hourly simple moving average. There was a break above a connecting downtrend line with resistance near $ 1,945 on the hourly chart of ETH / USD (data feed via Kraken). The pair could correct lower, but the bulls need to protect $ 1,950 to avoid further downside in the near term.

Ethereum price surpasses $ 2K

After a close below $ 2,000, ethereum extended its decline, similar to bitcoin. ETH price even broke the $ 1,920 support level and settled well below the 100 hourly simple moving average.

A low was formed near $ 1,865 and the price recently started an upward correction. There was a break above the $ 1,920 and $ 1,950 resistance levels. There was also a break above a connecting downtrend line with resistance near $ 1,945 on the ETH / USD hourly chart.

Ether even rallied above the $ 2,000 resistance zone. However, the price is struggling near $ 2,050 and the 100 hourly simple moving average. A high is formed near $ 2,039 and the price is now moving lower.

Source: ETHUSD on TradingView.com

It broke the 23.6% Fib retracement level of the up move from the $ 1,865 low to $ 2,040 high. On the upside, the price is clearly facing stiff resistance near the $ 2,050 zone and the 100 hourly SMA. If the ether settles above $ 2050, there could be a sharp rise. The next major resistance is near the $ 2080 level.

New decline in ETH?

If Ethereum does not rally above $ 2,040 and $ 2,050, it could continue to decline. An initial support on the downside is near the $ 1,980 level.

The first major support is near the $ 1,950 level. The 50% Fib retracement level of the up move from the $ 1,865 low to $ 2,040 high is also close to the $ 1,950 level. If ether fails to sustain above the $ 1,950 support, it could decline towards the $ 1,865 support.

Technical indicators

MACD per hour : The MACD for ETH / USD is slowly gaining pace in the bearish zone.

RSI per hour : The RSI for ETH / USD is moving towards the 50 level.

Major Support Level – $ 1,950

Major Resistance Level – $ 2,050