Cryptocurrency : Ethereum (ETH) Falls, Why Key Indicators Suggest More Pain

Compartir

Tweet

Compartir

Compartir

E-mail

Ethereum declined below the major support zone of $ 2,000 against the US Dollar. ETH price is showing bearish signs and remains at risk of further downside below $ 1,800.

Ethereum extended its decline below the $ 2,000 and $ 1,920 levels. The price is now trading well below the $ 2,000 resistance and the 100 hourly simple moving average. A key downtrend line is forming with resistance near $ 1,940 on the hourly chart of ETH / USD (data feed via Kraken). The pair is likely to continue lower below the $ 1,850 and $ 1,820 support levels.

Ethereum price drops 8%

There was no major recovery in ethereum above the $ 2,100 level, similar to bitcoin. As a result, ETH experienced another decline and broke the main support zone of $ 2,000.

The price gained pace below the $ 1,950 support and settled well below the 100 hourly simple moving average. A low is forming near $ 1,864 and the price is now consolidating losses. An initial resistance on the upside is near the $ 1,910 level.

The 23.6% Fib retracement level of the recent drop from the $ 2,046 high to $ 1,864 low is also near $ 1,910. Additionally, a key downtrend line is forming with resistance near $ 1,940 on the ETH / USD hourly chart.

Source: ETHUSD on TradingView.com

Trend line resistance is near 50% of the Fibonacci retracement level of the recent drop from the $ 2,046 high to $ 1,864 low. The main resistance is now near the $ 2,000 level. A close above the $ 2,000 zone could set the pace for a further rise in the near term. The next major resistance is near the $ 2,075 level.

More losses in ETH?

If Ethereum does not rally above $ 1,910 and $ 1,950, it could continue to decline. An initial support on the downside is near the $ 1,850 level.

A break to the downside below the $ 1,850 support could lead to further losses. The first major support is near the $ 1,800 level. If ether fails to sustain above the $ 1,800 support, it could decline towards the $ 1,750 swing support. Any further losses are likely to drive the price towards the $ 1,680 support zone in the coming sessions.

Technical indicators

MACD per hour : The MACD for ETH / USD is slowly gaining pace in the bearish zone.

RSI per hour : The RSI for ETH / USD is now well below the 50 level.

Major Support Level – $ 1,850

Major Resistance Level – $ 2,000