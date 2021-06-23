Cryptocurrency : Ethereum cuts losses, why ETH could face hurdles near $ 2,060

Compartir

Tweet

Compartir

Compartir

E-mail

Ethereum plunged towards the $ 1,700 level before beginning a strong recovery against the US Dollar. The price of ETH is back above $ 2,000, but it is likely to face hurdles close to $ 2,060.

Ethereum extended its decline below $ 1,800 before starting a steady recovery. The price is still trading below $ 2,100 and the 100 hourly simple moving average. A major downtrend line is forming with resistance near $ 2,140 on the ETH / USD hourly chart (data feed via Kraken). The pair is likely to face strong resistance near the $ 2,060 and $ 2,100 levels in the near term.

Ethereum price recovers losses

Ethereum extended its decline below the $ 1,850 support, like bitcoin. ETH even traded below the $ 1,800 and $ 1,750 support levels to move further into a bearish zone.

The price tested the $ 1,700 level before starting a decent recovery wave. Ether rose well above the $ 1,880 and $ 1,950 resistance levels. The bulls pushed the price above the 50% Fib retracement level of the recent decline from the high of $ 2,280 to the low of $ 1,703.

Additionally, there was a breakout above a short-term downtrend line with resistance near $ 1,940 on the ETH / USD hourly chart. The pair is still trading below $ 2,100 and the 100 hourly simple moving average.

Source: ETHUSD on TradingView.com

The 61.8% Fib retracement level of the recent decline from the $ 2,280 high to $ 1,703 low is also close to the $ 2,060 zone. Major resistance is now forming near the $ 2,150 level. There is also another major downtrend line forming with resistance near $ 2,140 on the same chart. To move into a positive zone, the price of ether must break above the $ 2,060 and $ 2,150 levels in the near term.

New dip in ETH?

If Ethereum fails to clear the $ 2,060 and $ 2,150 resistance levels, a new decline could begin. An initial support on the downside is near the $ 1,940 level.

The first major support is now forming near the $ 1,900 level and the trend line is broken. The main breakout support is now forming near the $ 1,840 level. A break to the downside below $ 1,840 could initiate a further decline towards the $ 1,700 zone in the coming sessions.

Technical indicators

MACD per hour : The MACD for ETH / USD is now moving in the bullish zone.

RSI per hour : The RSI for ETH / USD is currently rising towards the 60 level.

Major Support Level – $ 1,940

Major Resistance Level – $ 2,060