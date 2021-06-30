Cryptocurrency : Ethereum corrects lower, what could spark a new rally?

Compartir

Tweet

Compartir

Compartir

E-mail

Ethereum rallied further towards $ 2,250 before taking on sellers against the US Dollar. ETH price is correcting lower, but bulls are likely to remain active near $ 2,000.

Ethereum started a downward correction after testing the $ 2,250 resistance zone. The price is still well above $ 2,000 and the 100 hourly simple moving average. A major uptrend lien is forming with support near $ 1,975 on the hourly chart of ETH / USD (data feed via Kraken). The pair could fall in the short term, but the bulls could protect the $ 2,000 support zone.

Ethereum price is still supported

Ethereum held a good offer above the $ 2,000 support zone and extended its upward move. ETH broke above the $ 2,150 resistance zone and the 100 hourly simple moving average.

The price even rose above the $ 2,200 level. Ether tested the $ 2,240 zone before the bears appeared. A high was formed near $ 2,241 before a downward correction began. There was a break below the $ 2,200 support zone.

There was also a break below a connecting uptrend line with support near $ 2,160 on the hourly chart of ETH / USD. The pair is now testing the 23.6% Fib retracement level of the up move from the $ 1,716 low to $ 2,241 high.

Source: ETHUSD on TradingView.com

The next major support is near the $ 2,070 level, followed by the 100 hourly SMA. A major uptrend levy is also forming with support near $ 1,975 on the same chart. The trend line is near 50% of the Fibonacci retracement level of the up move from the $ 1,716 low to $ 2,241 high.

Any other loss could cause a steady decline below $ 1,950. The next major support on the downside is near the $ 1,850 level.

New increase in ETH?

If Ethereum sustains above the trend line support and $ 1,950, a new surge could start. An immediate resistance on the upside is near the $ 2,200 level.

The next key resistance is near the $ 2,250 zone. Any other gains could set the pace for a move towards the $ 2,320 level. In the stated case, the bulls could even target a test of $ 2,500 in the near term.

Technical indicators

MACD per hour : The MACD for ETH / USD is slowly losing pace in the bullish zone.

RSI per hour : The RSI for ETH / USD is currently just below the 50 level.

Major Support Level – $ 2,000

Major Resistance Level – $ 2,250