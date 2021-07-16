Cryptocurrency : Ethereum consolidates, which could trigger a strong recovery in ETH

Compartir

Ethereum resumed its decline after it failed to stay above $ 2,000 against the US Dollar. ETH price is holding the $ 1,880 support, but it should clear $ 2,000 for a decent rise.

Ethereum started a new decline and once again tested the $ 1,880 support zone. The price is still trading well below the $ 2,000 resistance and the 100 hourly simple moving average. A major downtrend line is forming with resistance near $ 1,955 on the ETH / USD hourly chart (data feed via Kraken). The pair could start a decent rally if it clears the $ 1,965 and $ 2,000 resistance levels.

Ethereum price settles below $ 2K

After a failed attempt to settle above $ 2,000, ethereum extended its decline, similar to bitcoin. ETH price broke the $ 1,920 support and settled well below the 100 hourly simple moving average.

However, the price remained above the $ 1,880 support. A low was formed near $ 1,861 and the price recently started an upward correction. There was a break above the $ 1,920 and $ 1,925 resistance levels.

Ether rose above the 23.6% Fib retracement level of the recent decline from the high of $ 2,043 to the low of $ 1,881. It is now facing resistance near the $ 1,950 zone. There is also a major downtrend line forming with resistance near $ 1,955 on the ETH / USD hourly chart.

Source: ETHUSD on TradingView.com

The trend line is close to 50% of the Fibonacci retracement level of the recent decline from the high of $ 2,043 to the low of $ 1,881. The next major resistance is near the $ 2,000 zone and the 100 hourly simple moving average.

If the ether breaks out of the trend line and then settles above $ 2050, there could be a steady rise. The next major resistance is near the $ 2,050 level.

New decline in ETH?

If Ethereum does not rally above $ 1,955 and $ 2,050, it could continue to decline. An initial support on the downside is near the $ 1,920 level.

The first major support is near the $ 1,880 level. If ether fails to sustain above the $ 1,880 support, it could decline towards the $ 1,865 support. Any further losses could set the pace for a decline towards the $ 1,750 support zone in the near term.

Technical indicators

MACD per hour : The MACD for ETH / USD is slowly gaining pace in the bullish zone.

RSI per hour : The RSI for ETH / USD is now back above the 50 level.

Major Support Level – $ 1,880

Major Resistance Level – $ 2,000