Cryptocurrency : Ethereum Co-Founder Revealed His Investment in Cardano and Polkadot

Anthony Di Iorio, a Canadian businessman and co-founder of the leading smart contract platform Ethereum, said in an interview that he believes in the potential of Cardano (ADA) and Polkadot (DOT).

In an interview with crypto advocate Anthony Pompliano, Di Iorio, who is also the CEO and founder of Canadian blockchain startup Decentral and crypto wallet Jaxx, revealed that he has a diversified investment portfolio with several major projects, including Cardano. and Polkadot.

Di Iorio is a co-founder of Ethereum in connection with Charles Hoskinson, Gavin Woods, and Vitalik Buterin, who met at a Bitcoin conference in 2012. He has formed strong relationships with these Ethereum co-founders.

Di Iorio talked about his purse, which includes some compounding entry coins. Among the currencies it has are Bitcoin, Ethereum (ETH), Cardano and Polkadot. Additionally, he revealed that he likes Cosmos and some other smaller projects.

When asked about his current cryptocurrency portfolio in a new interview with Anthony Pompliano, Di Iorio establishes his assets and why he believes Polkadot and Cardano have potential. Speaking of his stakes, he says he believes in the best projects.

He also said that he is a big fan of Polkadot, Cardano. He added, that he wants to keep things simple and invest in bigger initiatives with his other crypto assets.

In the meantime, he admitted that while working with these men, he knew they were goal-oriented and would help push these projects further.

Big fan of Charles, let’s just say that. You know, taking different approaches to the way they’re doing things, much more academically than he’s done and moving forward. A big Gavin Wood fan… Knowing those guys from the days on Ethereum, and knowing their drive and their competitiveness and their intelligence, I was able to see those projects over the last few years and know that they were going to get where they got up».

Cardano (ADA) and Polkadot (DOT) price performance

After a turbulent week, the crypto market is holding up, trying to balance the losses and preparing for a week of recovery. Bitcoin is currently hovering around $ 37,000, with big gains, while other altcoins have only seen minor gains.

Specifically, for Cardano, the last few months have been exciting. Not only has their network made great strides, but its price has even gone up significantly. The token has registered a growth of + 6.0% in the last 24 hours. The token is trading in the region of $ 1.50. According to our Crypto Online tool.

For its part, Polkadot (DOT) has grown by + 1% in the last 24 hours, and its price stands at USD 20.93.

Don’t get lost in DeFi

Despite all the recent hype about DeFi, Di lorio noted that he is keeping his investments simple and investing in larger projects.

“Most of my stuff is in the first things, Ether, Bitcoin, Cardano, Polkadot. I also like Cosmos. And there are a few others, but I’m not missing out on all the DeFi stuff. I think there is not enough time, there is not enough energy. It’s a full-time job to be running a lot of those things and keeping track of things, so I have simplified my life quite a bit in the last few years. “

