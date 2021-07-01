Cryptocurrency : Ethereum Classic’s price has nearly doubled days after Digital Currency Group’s $ 50 million bet

Compartir

The gains also appear amid a general crypto market rally following Bitcoin’s strong bounce from the $ 30,000 support.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) hit its highest level in nearly three weeks on Wednesday, fueled by Digital Currency Group’s $ 50 million investment backed by Barry Silbert and an overall cryptocurrency market rally led by Bitcoin (BTC).

The 17th largest cryptocurrency by market value traded as high as $ 63.19, an increase of nearly 98% from its June 22 low of $ 31.91. Meanwhile, the market value of all Ethereum Classic tokens in circulation exceeded $ 7.53 billion.

$ ETC was part of 1%. + 65% since Barry told us he was buying. https://t.co/gIa8FAeUQM – Hsaka (@HsakaTrades) June 30, 2021

Digital Currency Group (DCG) revealed on June 21 that it has authorized the purchase of up to a total of $ 50 million in shares of Grayscale Ethereum Classic Trust (OTCQX: ETCG). Grayscale is a New York-based investment firm that provides accredited investors access to digital currency products in the form of traditional securities.

Grayscale ETC holdings. Source: Bybt.com

On the day of the announcement, Ethereum Classic fell 22.56%, very much in line with the rest of the cryptocurrency market, which, in turn, was responding to China’s growing crackdown on the regional crypto sector, including a complete ban on those related to mining. activities .

But despite the strong sell-off, the Bitcoin and altcoin markets rallied together. Traders particularly recognized buying opportunities in the Bitcoin market as BTC / USD fell below $ 30,000, a level of psychological support that of late prevented the pair’s downside bias from flourishing more deeply.

Bitcoin has been trading between $ 30K and $ 40K since May 19. Source: TradingView

Meanwhile, altcoins simply followed Bitcoin’s rebound due to its high correlation with the leading digital asset.

According to data provided by Crypto Watch, the 30-day correlation efficiency between Bitcoin and Ethereum’s Ether (ETH) was 0.83 on Wednesday. A reading of 1 represents a perfect positive correlation between two assets.

Rigid copycat fork

ETC gains also appeared in the days leading up to a major Ethereum Classic blockchain upgrade in July.

In detail, Ethereum Classic grew out of a controversial blockchain split that followed a roughly $ 150 million hack into the Ethereum-based DAO project in April 2016. The team led by Vitalik Buterin proposed to remove the attack from the Ethereum network history. – A ledger rewrite that portrayed Ethereum as a centralized blockchain.

That led to the formation of two Ethereum fields: one that supported chain rollback and the other that did not. In the end, the differences led to the formation of two competing but independent Ethereum chains, one of which is Ethereum Classic.

The structure of Ethereum Classic as a blockchain project varies from its competitors. Unlike Ethereum, Ethereum Classic incorporates various development teams, including IOHK, ETC Cooperative, ETC Labs, etc. In general, most of these teams have focused on providing scaling solutions.

At the same time, his priority also remains to improve development tools and promote cross-chain transactions so that other projects can also build on Ethereum Classic.

On June 10, Steven Lohja, the lead developer of Mantis IOHK, announced the update of the Ethereum Classic blockchain with a hard fork called Magneto. The main update, as Lohja confessed, would include the Ethereum Berlin update features introduced earlier this year.

Ethereum Classic upgrade proposals tend to improve the security of the blockchain network while lowering its gas fees; It does this by storing addresses and keys in one place for users to access with a single transaction.

The Ethereum Classic hard fork will go live in July, very much in sync with the Ethereum update in London during the same period.

ETC technical configuration

The latest ETC / USD bounce has come closer to invalidating a classic bearish setup that prevailed previously.

ETC price was approaching $ 16.62 after its strong breakout of the previous triangular range. Source: TradingView

The ETC / USD exchange rate bounced midway as it broke out of its previously prevailing descending triangle setup. The pair found support just above its 200-day simple moving average (200-day SMA; the orange wave in the chart above) and moved up to close above the triangle support around $ 51.77.

Furthermore, the bounce turned the ETC / USD 20-day exponential moving average (20-day EMA; the green wave) from resistance to support. It now appears to do the same with the 50-day SMA (the blue wave) acting as resistance.

On the other hand, adjusting the triangle support trend line to the downside makes it look like a bullish descending wedge pattern.

ETC / USD hints at a descending wedge breakout. Source: TradingView

ETC / USD has broken the bullish pattern, very much in line with its classic definition. A strong tracking could cause the pair to rise as high as the maximum height of the wedge, that is, the total maximum distance between its upper and lower trend line. It comes to around $ 86.

That shifts the ETC / USD wedge profit target close to $ 130.

Conversely, a possible reversal of the 50-day SMA could cause ETC / USD to test the 20-day EMA as its interim support. Such a move would also run the risk of invalidating the descending wedge structure.

The views and opinions expressed here are solely those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of Cointelegraph.com. Every investment and business move involves risk, you should do your own research when making a decision.