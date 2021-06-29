Cryptocurrency : Ethereum Bulls keep pushing, why the rally is not over yet

Compartir

Ethereum started a fresh rise above the key $ 2,000 resistance zone against the US Dollar. The ETH price could correct lower, but the bulls are likely to remain active near $ 2,000.

Ethereum is showing positive signs above the $ 2,000 and $ 2,050 support levels. The price is now well above $ 2,000 and the 100 hourly simple moving average. A key uptrend lien is forming with support near $ 1,960 on the hourly chart of ETH / USD (data feed via Kraken). The pair could fall in the short term, but the bulls could protect the $ 1,950 support zone.

Ethereum price remains strong

Ethereum started a steady rise after it broke the $ 1,850 resistance. ETH price gained pace above the $ 2,000 resistance zone and the 100 hourly simple moving average.

The price even rose above the $ 2,100 level. It tested the 1.236 Fibonacci extension level of the main decline from the $ 2,035 high to $ 1,710 low. The price traded as high as $ 2,144 and is now consolidating gains.

It is now well above $ 2,000 and the 100 hourly simple moving average. An immediate support is near the $ 2,040 level. It is close to the 23.6% Fib retracement level of the recent rally from the $ 1,715 low to $ 2,144 high.

Source: ETHUSD on TradingView.com

The next major support is near the $ 2,000 level. A key uptrend levy is also forming with support near $ 1,960 on the ETH / USD hourly chart. The trend line support at $ 1,960 is also near the 100 hourly SMA.

Any other loss could cause a nasty drop below $ 1,950. The next major support on the downside is near the $ 1,850 level.

New decline in ETH?

If Ethereum sustains above the trend line support and $ 1,950, it could continue to rise. An immediate resistance on the upside is near the $ 2,150 level.

The next key resistance is near the $ 2,200 zone. Any other gains could set the pace for a move towards the $ 2,250 level. A close above $ 2,250 could open the doors for a steady rise towards the $ 2,500 level in the near term.

Technical indicators

MACD per hour : The MACD for ETH / USD is slowly losing pace in the bullish zone.

RSI per hour : The RSI for ETH / USD is currently well above the 50 level.

Major Support Level – $ 1,950

Major Resistance Level – $ 2,150