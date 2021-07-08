Cryptocurrency : Ethereum breaks above $ 2,400, indicators point to another bearish wave

Compartir

Ethereum started a new decline after it failed to break above $ 2,400 against the US Dollar. The ETH price could decline further if it does not hold above the $ 2,250 support.

Ethereum is slowly moving down below the $ 2,300 support zone. The price is now trading below the $ 2,280 support and the 100 hourly simple moving average. There was a break below a major uptrend line with support near $ 2,285 on the ETH / USD hourly chart (data feed via Kraken). The pair could continue to move lower if it does not sustain above the $ 2,250 support zone.

Ethereum price could decline further

There was an upward extension in ethereum above the $ 2,300 level. ETH even broke the $ 2,350 level and moved above the 100 hourly simple moving average.

However, the price faced stiff resistance near the $ 2,400 level. A high was formed near $ 2,406 and the price started a new decline. It broke the $ 2,320 and $ 2,300 support levels. There was a break below the 50% Fib retracement level of the up move from the $ 2,156 low to $ 2,406 high.

There was also a break below a major uptrend line with support near $ 2,285 on the ETH / USD hourly chart. The pair is now trading below the $ 2,280 support and the 100 hourly simple moving average.

Source: ETHUSD on TradingView.com

An immediate support is near the $ 2,250 level. It is close to the 61.8% Fib retracement level of the up move from the $ 2,156 low to $ 2,406 high. If there is a break to the downside below the $ 2,250 support zone, there is a risk of a sharp decline. The next major support is near the $ 2,150 level.

Upsides Limited in ETH?

If Ethereum sustains above the $ 2,250 support, it could correct higher in the near term. An initial resistance is near the $ 2,280 level and the 100 hourly simple moving average.

The first key resistance could be $ 2,300. The next major resistance is near the $ 2,350 level. More gains could drive the price towards the $ 2,400 level, above which the bulls are likely to target a larger rise.

Technical indicators

MACD per hour : The MACD for ETH / USD is now gaining pace in the bearish zone.

RSI per hour : The RSI for ETH / USD is currently below the 50 level.

Major Support Level – $ 2,250

Major Resistance Level – $ 2,350