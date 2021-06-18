Cryptocurrency : Ethereum at $ 20,000? Factors behind the bold call

Compartir

Ethereum could hit $ 20,000 by 2025 according to a Finder panel.

Since then, Ethereum has been gaining momentum, starting at $ 1,000 earlier in the year and reaching an all-time high of $ 4,196.63, according to Coin Metrics. Before losing steam and dropping to its current price of $ 2,400. With an average growth rate of 197.4% in 2021.

This massive run has given the coin a lot of popularity. Ethereum currently ranks as the second most popular currency behind Bitcoin.

With so much support for the coin, investors in the coin have been very optimistic. Many analysts believe that Ethereum is poised to surpass Bitcoin as the most popular currency on the market. So many technological advances are taking place on the blockchain that its use cases appear to be endless.

Impact of DeFi and NFT

The increasing popularity of decentralized finance (DeFi) and NFTs have helped drive the popularity of Ethereum. Giving you more use cases that benefit investors in the currency.

Around 70 percent of the panel agreed that with DeFi and NFT, Ethereum now has more use cases than Bitcoin.

John Hawkins, a senior lecturer at the University of Canberra, went against the grain by saying that more use cases would not necessarily benefit the coin. He expanded on this by saying that Ethereum will most likely get swept up in Bitcoin. Despite having more use cases.

Ethereum price hovers below $ 2,5000 | Source: ETHUSD on TradingView.com

With staking and yield farming with DeFi, investors have found another way to put their investments to work while benefiting the network at the same time.

With Ethereum 2.0 on the horizon, developers are looking to replace the existing Ethereum blockchain with a new one. This will help resolve current network bottlenecks. The number of transactions that take place on the network will also increase. Hopefully it will help reduce exorbitant transaction fees when network traffic is high.

Ethereum predictions from Finder panelists

The Finder panel consisted of several prominent panelists. In attendance were Dr. Iwa Salami from the University of East London. BitBull Capital’s Chief Operating Officer, Sarah Bergstrand. Vishal Shah, CEO of Alpha5. ConsenSys Chief Economist Lex Sokolin. Among others.

A good portion of the panel seemed to agree that while the coin might not have much more to run this year, the next four years will see a massive run.

CEO Vishal Shah was on the more conservative side. He predicted that the coin would not be worth much more than it is worth now. Putting it at just $ 4,000 by 2025. Shah believes that Ethereum will continue to work. But that the unlimited supply of the currency is a demerit. He also added that Ethereum was in a race with other protocols for its usability profile. And that there are other faster and cheaper chains that will compete with the currency in the future.

Others did not see this as an appropriate forecast. Citing the updates that are taking place on the network, Sarah Bergstrand, BitBull’s chief operating officer, gave a price prediction of $ 100,000 per ETH by the end of 2025. An astonishing forecast.

She believes that the mass adoption of Bitcoin will be followed by the mass adoption of Ethereum. In addition, the updates that are taking place in the network will help to raise the price.

Dr. Paul Ennis put his prediction at $ 10,000 by the end of 2025. Stating that Ethereum is currently undervalued.

Dr. Salami went on to give the coin a forecast of $ 20,000 for 2025.

This brought the average of the panel’s predictions to $ 19,842 per ETH by 2025.

Featured Image from Blockchain News, Chart from TradingView.com