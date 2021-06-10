Cryptocurrency : Ethereum‌ Price‌ Prediction‌ for‌ June‌ 2021

Ethereum becomes the new favorite cryptocurrency of institutional investors and is registering a healthy recovery

Ethereum (ETH) along with many other cryptocurrencies continues in recovery mode after the cryptocurrency market crash of May 19, which effectively halved its price from an all-time high of $ 4,400 to around $ 2,400. It has been in a consolidation phase ever since and is expected to break above the $ 2,930 resistance level soon. ETH was trading at $ 2,500 on an upward trajectory, at the time of writing, with a new level of support found at $ 2,378. Let’s do a brief analysis of the Ethereum price and understand how it can be expected to swing by the end of June 2021.

Widely regarded as the second largest cryptocurrency after Bitcoin, Ethereum had a market capitalization of $ 302.2 billion at the time of this writing. The Ethereum blockchain enables developers around the world to create and deploy decentralized applications (dApps). The ETH network is widely used for the creation of NFTs (Non Fungible Tokens) and has numerous applications in the DeFi industry.

What is the current price of ETH and how did it get to this point?

At the time of writing, Ethereum’s price was hovering around $ 2,500, on its way to a bounce, and the token looked poised to break the $ 2,787 and $ 2,930 resistance at FIB 0.618 and FIB 0.702 respectively. It started the month well, opening at $ 2,708 on June 1, after hitting a low of $ 1,716 on May 23. Since then it has steadily held a $ 2,500 + value, hitting a high of $ 2,893 on June 3, where it also reached the 50 SMA rally for the first time since May 27.

ETH / USD daily chart. Source: TradingView

Thereafter, the price of ETH fell back on June 4, touching a low of $ 2,550 after a tweet from Elon Musk suggested a breakout with Bitcoin. This also showed a strong correlation between BTC and other altcoins. Another reason behind its recent decline could be the latest US non-farm payroll figures.As the number of US citizens filing jobless claims fell below the 400k mark for the first time since the start of the Covid19 pandemic, there is a good chance that the Fed will become aggressive, something that doesn’t bode well for Ethereum and other cryptocurrencies.

Despite the first week of June being productive for ETH, ensuring that its recovery from May lows remains ongoing, the market seemed frustrated by the crucial $ 2,900 level. Trading volumes also fell in the first week, which made sense considering last month’s drop.

Despite the fact that ETH / USD witnessed a good bull run overall for the past six months, the price of the coin was unable to escape negative market sentiment. He has recently been involved in a good bear-bull fight and is ready to push up, testing the $ 2,787 and $ 2,930 resistance levels at FIB 0.618 and FIB 0.702 respectively. Let’s find out where it can be found later this month.

Ethereum price forecast for June 2021 and what may affect it

ETH / USD is following the $ 2,582 support level at the time of writing. Although it is gradually making an upward move despite the headwind, any drop below the $ 2,378 (FIB 0.382) and $ 2,125 (FIB 0.236) levels will produce immense selling pressure that may bring $ 2,000 within reach. of the bassists. In the unexpected circumstances where the $ 2,000 level is also surpassed, Ethereum holders will enter the scene and may start unloading their stocks, before the market discovers a new lower support level.

Looking closely at the ETH / USD price chart, it is clearly evident that ETH / USD is currently within an ascending triangle pattern. It is the first concrete structure to form on the chart after the price correction that occurred last month. Despite the fact that a triangle pattern like this usually arises during bearish conditions, and comes with the continued breakout move to the downside, it appears that ETH price could stay within this triangle support and press for a rebound. , which resulted in a bullish breakout move. A decisive move to break above the $ 2,787 and $ 2,930 resistance levels would suggest that Ethereum is well on track to resume its bullish rally that started this year. The next obvious targets will be $ 3,078 and $ 3,450 at Fibonacci retracement levels of 0.786 and 1 respectively.

ETH / USD 4-hour chart. Source: TradingView

It is also worth mentioning that the RSI is moving around the 50 mark at the time of writing and the MACD is crossing above the signal line, accentuating a bullish grip. The 50 SMA is also curving upward, almost touching the FIB 0.702 level at $ 2,932, pointing to a possible uptrend soon.

Other events that could move the price of ETH in June 2021

There are many external developments pointing towards a possible bull run soon in the ETH / USD market. The first is ongoing updates to the Ethereum blockchain, in an effort to move it to the Proof of Stake consensus algorithm. Vitalik Buterin, the founder of Ethereum, recently stated in an interview with Bloomberg that making this change has become more urgent for them considering how Ethereum has grown over the last year. Another story posted on Coindesk suggested that the update could arrive earlier than expected.

Apart from that, the price of ETH will react in accordance with the developments in the DeFi industry and the crypto regulatory tightening that is also developing in China. Goldman Sachs, in fact, has predicted that ETH will outperform BTC in the long term. On another note, Ethereum is about to undergo a major network update called EIP-1559, in July, aimed at lowering the network’s high transaction fee. Lastly, according to recent data from Glassnode, the amount of Ether available on exchanges is also gradually decreasing, indicating investor retention sentiment.

All of the above suggests that a bullfight may be just around the corner.

Please note that this is a purely opinion-based article, based on relevant market data available for Ethereum. It should not be treated as investment advice.