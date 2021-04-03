Cryptocurrency Ether Touches New Record Above $ 2,000

Related news

The cryptocurrency Ether, the second most popular in the world after Bitcoin, reached a new record price this Friday, once again exceeding $ 2,000 (1,700 euros) after reaching $ 2,082 last week.

The rise of the currency used by the Ethereum network occurs when Visa has become the first major payment platform to use USD Coin, a stablecoin backed by the US dollar, to settle crypto transactions through this blockchain.

Visa users will be able to exchange USD Coin through the credit card payment network to offset transactions made in fiat currency, a move that is seen as closing the gap between traditional and crypto currencies, MarketWatch explains.

Blockchain and Ethereum

The payments platform highlights the growing use of decentralized financial applications, operating largely within the ethereum network., to create new blockchain-related applications that take advantage of smart contracts.

Decentralized financial networks, or DeFi, allow users to transact without an intermediary and have been widely regarded as one of the most important attractions of crypto assets.

Meanwhile, Bitcoin prices rose slightly, 0.51% at the $ 60,000 level (just over € 51,000), below their all-time high of $ 61,556.59, according to CoinDesk.