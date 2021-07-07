Cryptocurrency : ETH reserves on exchanges hit a low of more than two years. Why?

If you keep your coins on exchanges, you have probably thought about the security that this platform represents and so do many more people. But a funny thing happened with Ethereum (ETH) exchange reserves, which have now hit a new low for the first time in more than two years. Does this have to do with security concerns, or is there something else? Find out.

This seems to go hand in hand with the rise in the price of Ethereum. Over the months, as the price of ETH has risen, exchange reserves have continually declined. Exchange reserves are the supply available for sale, purchase of altcoins, and margin trading on exchanges. Now there is less and less of this amount of Ethereum available on such platforms.

Specifically, according to data from CryptoQuant, this number has plummeted from 26 million in June last year to less than 21 million in July 2021.

A bit of context on Ethereum and its demand

With ETH 2.0, it only takes 32 Ethereum coins to be able to run its own node and be a validator. Given this, more and more investors are choosing to staking themselves. This method is meant to be more secure, as you have access to your own private keys while staking.

Why? Simple. With the announcement of ETH 2.0 investors can staking their coins and make a profit on them. Ethereum’s passage from proof of work to proof of stake meant that the network would not need validators. Validators are the means of confirming transactions on a proof-of-stake network. This means that people could conveniently run their own node.

This has meant that users now take their ETH off the exchanges and put it in their own private wallets. As long as they have enough coins, they can set up their own nodes and can stake their ETH on their own terms.

For this reason, only those who have lower amounts of ETH keep their tokens on exchanges, and with good reason. As a result, exchanges collectively lost more than 5 million ETH from their reserves in one year. And this number is expected to likely continue as more investors come into play.

What other factors may be influencing this decline in ETH reserves on exchanges?

Although we cannot ask an individual question of each ETH investor, or each person who stores their tokens on exchanges, we can get an idea. There is a popular saying among crypto investors.

In the past, the security of certain exchanges has been seriously compromised, and so there may be those who still have some mistrust. After all, when you have your tokens on an exchange, you don’t really have 100% control over them.

Obviously, this influences that long-term holders do not leave their tokens on exchanges. As more people understand how the market works, they will understand the best way to save their tokens. And this would be for many to put it in a wallet where you control the keys.

