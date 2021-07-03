Cryptocurrency : ETH holdings on exchanges fall below 18% in 31 months

Compartir

The second largest cryptocurrency, Ethereum, regained momentum recently after surpassing the psychological price of $ 2,100. ETH is down 3.58% in the last 24 hours to hit $ 2,035 during intraday trading.

Ethereum has been trying to renew its bullish momentum following the recent market crash, which saw its price drop from an all-time high (ATH) of $ 4,350.

ETH holders are still confident that an uptrend is coming as they have been withdrawing their holdings in crypto exchanges en masse, as Santiment acknowledged. The cryptanalytic firm explained:

“Ethereum holders continued to make history by reducing the percentage of ETH held in exchanges to its lowest ratio since November 2018. Falling below 18% for the first time in 31 months reduces the risk of a future sell-off. “.

The holding is usually bullish because investors withdraw their cryptocurrencies from exchanges and put them in digital wallets or cold storage for future purposes.

A switch to Ethereum POS could boost the $ 40 billion gambling sector

According to analysts at JP Morgan, a transition from the current proof-of-work (POW) consensus mechanism to a proof-of-stake (POS) on the Ethereum network could boost the $ 40 billion betting industry.

They acknowledged that gambling is already generating approximately $ 9 billion worth of revenue in the crypto industry.

Ethereum 2.0 was launched in December 2020 to drive this transition.

Ethereum outperformed Bitcoin in Q1 and Q2 2021

According to the market information provider, it was developed:

“Despite the high correlation with Bitcoin, Ethereum outperformed BTC in Q1 and Q2.”

In the debate over whether Ethereum will one day overtake Bitcoin, ETH’s daily active addresses recently surpassed those of BTC for the first time in cryptocurrency history.

Image Source: Shutterstock