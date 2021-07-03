Cryptocurrency : ETH 2.0 contract surpasses 6 million Ether, data shows Ethereum outperformed BTC in Q1 and Q2

Compartir

Statistics show that the Ethereum 2.0 deposit contract has surpassed 6 million ether this week, as more than $ 12.4 billion in ethereum remains in the contract today. Onchain metrics show that Ethereum has seen some significant declines of late and decentralized financial activity (defi) has slowed compared to last summer’s stats. Despite the drops in the chain, this year the ethereum markets outperformed bitcoin in the first and second quarters.

Recently, a lot of attention has been paid to the Ethereum (ETH) network, as the Ethereum 2.0 deposit contract now has more than 6 million ether. Meanwhile, Ethereum participants are preparing for the highly anticipated EIP1559 update and the London hard fork.

Statistics from Glassnode and researcher Lars Hoffmann show drops in the Ethereum network chain and a slowdown in defi activity in recent times. “Despite the decrease in volumes, the year-on-year growth in monthly volume [intercambio descentralizado] stays at 5,600% +. Volume has consolidated around the $ 2 billion daily level, with significant peaks during periods of high volatility, otherwise silent, ”the Glassnode study notes.

Bitcoin.com News recently reported on the three Ethereum testnets that are transitioning to the London upgrade, and if all goes well, the mainnet fork will follow. As more than $ 12.4 billion entered the ETH 2.0 contract, a recently released report from Glassnode shows that defi activity has slowed considerably, but growth remains strong from an overall perspective.

“New and existing activity growth throughout defi has taken a hit as many participants adopt a risk reduction mindset amid -60% + drops in ATH in most governance tokens. Although the activity in the chain no longer increases as a total% month after month, the growth year after year continues to be massive ”, details the Glassnode defi study.

Even with on-chain reduction data from Glassnode and Lars Hoffmann, ethereum still outperformed bitcoin in the first and second quarters of this year.

Even though ethereum has managed to make bigger gains compared to other crypto assets and climb back above the $ 2K level, research shows that the network has seen large on-chain downs. For example, Lars Hoffmann of The Block Crypto shared some insights into Ethereum’s on-chain activity on July 1 via Twitter.

“As expected, most of the metrics had severe declines (with the ETH metrics having a higher beta),” Hoffmann tweeted. “While we are based on year-on-year highs, the parable for most metrics is broken. Total on-chain adjusted volume decreased by 46.6% to $ 572.7 billion. “Hoffmann added:

As for the futures of [ethereum], the volume was reduced by 49.3% to 862,000 million dollars. The volume of monthly options of [Ethereum] it was down 68.8% to $ 5.19 billion, but is still higher than at any other time in the first quarter.

Ethereum’s Active Direction and Market Metrics Still Outshine Bitcoin in 2021

In addition to the notable drawdowns, there have been some positive Ethereum metrics in addition to the 6 million ether locked into the ETH 2.0 contract. For example, the supply of ether on exchanges is the lowest since November 2018. The Glassnode report shows that defi gas prices have fallen considerably in recent times.

“Gasoline prices have returned to initial summer defi levels as of 2020, so much so that merchants willing to display patience can even get away with a single-digit Gwei gas rate outside of business hours. work ”, details Glassnode’s defi study.

ETH supply on exchanges is the lowest since November 2018 👀 pic.twitter.com/rQiGQeSb4N – Documenting Ethereum 🦇🔊 (@DocumentEther) July 2, 2021

The latest insights on the cryptocurrency market from Unfolded.io show that the Ethereum network had “around 200,000 more daily active addresses than BTC on Sunday June 27th. This was only the third day since January 1, 2017 that ETH has had more active addresses than BTC. “

In fact, data from Unfolded.io shows that Bitcoin saw its “worst second quarter performance in over 8 years” and “despite the high correlation with bitcoin, ethereum outperformed BTC in the first and second quarters.” On Friday, bitcoin’s dominance levels are around 45.7%, while ethereum’s dominance is around 17.6% of the total crypto market capitalization of $ 1.358 trillion.

What do you think of the 6 million ether locked up in the Ethereum 2.0 contract? What do you think of ether overtaking bitcoin in the first and second quarters of this year? Let us know what you think on this topic in the comment section below.

https://news.bitcoin.com/eth-2-0-contract-exceeds-6-million-ethereum-outperformed-btc-q1-q2/