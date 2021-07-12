Cryptocurrency : EOS rises after bullish listing on NYSC | Invezz

More cryptocurrency companies are announcing their plans to go public and Bullish Global has joined the bandwagon. Bullish Global, which operates under blockchain software Block.one, stated that it wants to be listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSC). The announcement caused EOS / USD to rise 15% over the past 24 hours, rapidly approaching the $ 5 resistance.

In a press release, the company said it will partner with Far Peak Acquisition Corporation, a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) as part of the plan to go public.

The collaboration between Far Peak and Bullish shows a previous professional equity of $ 9 billion, although there may still be adjustments in the valuation of crypto assets.

Discussion of the merger began last month when it was speculated that the merger could raise Bullish’s valuation to $ 12 billion.

Get the support of the main influencers in the market

The recently launched crypto exchange doesn’t just support Black.one. It also has the strong backing of some of the world’s top business leaders in both the crypto and financial space. The list includes Galaxy Digital, Hong Kong billionaire Richard Li, American hedge fund manager Louis Bacon, fund manager Alan Howard, and billionaire businessman Peter Thiel. The exchange announced,

Bullish will use @EOSIO to safely execute and immutable record all financial movements on the platform.

The company wants greater customer participation

Many have seen it as the first exchange that provides the best form of both centralized and decentralized space. The former provides comprehensive development, efficiency, and compliance. On the other hand, its decentralization offers new innovative products such as DeFi.

Brendan Blumer, CEO of Block.one, commented on the development. He stated that Bullish’s plan to go public will allow clients to become active participants and participants in the company’s goals and aspirations. It will allow clients to hold a piece of the business without the jurisdictional limitations or regulatory uncertainties of a profit sharing token issue.

