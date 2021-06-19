Cryptocurrency : EOS Forecasting and Analysis Where is it headed?

No one escapes the bearish tide of the crypto market, and some are failing more than others. EOS stands out among those in which its behavior is marked by strong negativism, and in case you want to know where its price is going, this forecast analysis then interests you.

EOS forecasting and analysis

At the time of writing EOS is trading at $ 4.66, accumulating a loss of 0.56% in the last 24 hours. Thanks to a market capitalization of $ 4.45 billion, today this cryptocurrency is ranked 27th in the ranking of the crypto ecosystem.

When we perform an analysis of the monthly graph of this coin, we see that little has risen in the bull market that we experienced in previous months.

Now with the general correction, EOS has been quite affected, losing almost all the gains accumulated during the first half of the year.

Despite this, we still see a good outlook, which could be giving way to good earnings for the near future. Like much of the market, EOS kept correcting for 3 years, and now it may be developing a bull market capable of spreading quite a bit further.

The recent drop still looks like a correction, which could soon give way to new momentum. However, there is still a clear short-term bearish direction that may continue to cause problems.

If the bull market still lives in the crypto market, which is most likely, EOS could soon challenge its all-time high.

EOS analysis and forecasting. EOS vs USD monthly chart. Source: TradingView.

Short-term key levels for EOS

To look for trading signals we are going to perform an analysis of the daily chart. From here we notice a clear short-term bearish direction, well delimited by a descending line.

The 8-day EMA and 18-day SMA moving averages are crossed to the downside, continuously functioning as dynamic resistances. Going through them would be a good sign that the major trend is being resumed, or at least a major recovery is in the works.

If you prefer an analysis of horizontal levels, the resistance that EOS must go through to change the trend in the short term is at $ 5.30. In case of losing the support at $ 4.41, it may open the way to selling to a minimum of $ 3.69.

Due to the ongoing possibility of continuing the bullish direction in the long term, it is possible that the bulls will manage to surprise us soon. The rejection of the supports that I name in the previous paragraph indicates that this could happen in the very near future.

All our publications are informative, so in no case should they be followed as investment advice.

