Cryptocurrency : Employee Found Mining Ethereum Beneath Seoul Premier Opera

Seoul Arts Center, Source: Wikipedia / Oskar Alexanderson

An employee of South Korea’s most prestigious art and opera center, the Seoul Art Center, in the capital’s affluent south-central area, has been found secretly mining Ethereum (ETH) in a basement, using electricity. from the center.

Per Hangook Ilbo and YTN, the anonymous member of the center’s staff, allegedly an official, was suspended for two months. Employees conducting a routine inspection of a little-used basement below the downtown Calligraphic Art Museum found two ETH mining rigs, including fancy graphics cards, that had been plugged into electrical outlets.

The anonymous miner, in his 30s, claimed that he had several mining rigs at his home and that he had simply brought the devices in question to work to “store” them. He admitted to bringing the devices to the site in October 2020, knowing the area was unlikely to be searched. But when cryptocurrency prices began to skyrocket in November, he decided to connect them to the downtown electrical grid, aware that very few people ventured under the building, although he claimed that he had connected the devices to his mobile phone, rather than using the one in the center. internet connections.

He confessed to using a collection of disused central monitors as part of his setup.

The center concluded that it had used the platforms for just under 50 days, during which time it had used just under $ 275 in electricity and mined about $ 575 in tokens. He was ordered to repay the electricity costs, and his direct supervisor was also reprimanded for not finding out what his team member had been doing.

The media quoted a spokesperson for the Seoul Arts Center as claiming that the employee had not been handed over to the police, as he had immediately communicated with a frank confession. The spokesperson concluded:

“We do not file criminal charges in this instance, but we apply the strictest possible punishments in accordance with our internal regulations.”

