Cryptocurrency : EMAX outperforms ETH: where to buy EthereumMax

EMAX has seen its price rise by almost 11,000% in the last 24 hours, according to CoinMarketCap

What is EthereumMax?

EMAX is a decentralized ERC-20 token built on the Ethereum network. Its goal is to be a unique token that provides a path for long-term practical use, while providing recurring financial rewards to its holders.

With a versatile utility spanning payments, services, smart contracts and investments, EMAX has seen a trading volume of nearly $ 48 million in the last 24 hours as traders increase buying pressure.

To put this in perspective, the EMAX price has risen almost 11,000% in the last 24 hours.

EthereumMax launched with a total supply of 2 trillion EMAX, half of which was burned for Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin. It is a performance-based token, and 2% of each transaction is distributed as a reward to EMAX holders.

How is EthereumMax different from Ethereum?

EthereumMax was created on Ethereum and thus provides holders with the security and versatility of the Ethereum blockchain. However, unlike ETH, EMAX is not inflationary, and for each transaction, EMAX uses automated agricultural technology, which is more environmentally friendly than traditional mining methods.

$ EMAX Deflationary technology 🚀 Future integration of e-commerce 🚀 Payment option for DAILY transaction 🚀🚀🚀 $ SHIB $ BTC $ ETH pic.twitter.com/onXiFAHWjB – Mr. Stoney (@ killbill117) May 25, 2021

Recently, there has been a lot of excitement around EthereumMax. It is currently the 15th most visited cryptocurrency on CoinMarketCap, the 8th most searched and the highest earning.

Where can I buy EthereumMax?

