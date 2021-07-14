Cryptocurrency : Elon Musk jokingly suggests Dogecoin function

Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla, recently once again showed his support for Dogecoin (DOGE / USD), albeit in jest. In a recent tweet, Musk suggested that Tesla cars could get a feature that would allow them to render DOGE whenever a Shiba Inu dog passes the car on the street.

Maybe if it sees a Shiba Inu, the car renders a Dogecoin … – Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 13, 2021

This has once again sparked a lot of debate about the nature of Musk’s idea and whether the Tesla CEO is reaffirming his support for Dogecoin or considering adopting another memecoin, SHIB. Some even suggested that this could be a subtle hint that Tesla might start mining DOGE.

Musk’s Twitter jokes aren’t always just jokes

Of course, this is all just community speculation, and Musk’s tweet is likely just a joke. That said, there is a fine line between jokes and a harbinger of actual plans and features Musk might decide to implement. After all, he has hinted at things in alleged jokes in the past, like his April Fool’s Day tweet saying that SpaceX will send Dogecoin to the Moon.

Naturally, it was a ridiculous idea and almost everyone took it as a joke. Soon after, however, it was announced that Musk will use nothing but Dogecoin to launch a satellite into space in 2022. Since then, the community has learned to carefully analyze Musk’s tweets and not take anything as a simple joke.

Musk also joked about creating a hot tub that would work with DOGE mining, and many have started pushing him to accept DOGE as a payment method for Tesla, something neither Musk nor the company addressed, which many in the community see as very suspicious. .

Musk’s support for DOGE goes even further, as his son, X Æ A-12, born in May 2020, became one of the largest DOGE whales. Musk revealed in February this year that he bought an undisclosed amount of DOGE for his son, and even jokingly called him a little boy, who never once said ‘sell’. So no one really knows how far Musk is willing to go to support DOGE, so having Tesla undermine him every time a Shiba Inu passes by would be far from the strangest thing he ever did.

