Cryptocurrency : Elon Musk Declares Cryptocurrency ‘Space Race’ With BitMEX Has Begun

It appears that a 21st century space race is brewing between Elon Musk and BitMEX, with both parties pledging to launch their respective crypto of choice to the literal moon first.

On June 4, popular crypto derivatives exchange BitMEX announced that it would support space robotics firm Astrobotic Technology in the company’s mission to send its first commercial lander to the moon during the fourth quarter of 2020.

Noting that the mission aims to be the first instance in which “a private company that leads a coalition of government, academia, industry and international partners reaches the lunar surface,” BitMEX plans to seize the occasion by delivering a unique experience. type physical Bitcoin to the surface of the moon. Referring to Musk as a “Dogecoin protagonist,” BitMEX added:

“We have nothing against Dog Money, we felt it was right to help Bitcoin get there first.”

The announcement followed early May news from Elon Musk that SpaceX plans to launch a Dogecoin-funded payload on one of its first rockets to the moon, stating that DOGE would become the first cryptocurrency to reach lunar orbit next. anus.

Elon Musk responded to BitMEX’s new astronomical ambitions on Twitter, proclaiming, “A new space race has begun!”

While the responses to Elon’s tweet are largely his followers rounding up for DOGE to win the crypto space race, others noted that there are more pressing issues on Earth than whether the crypto token of choice is the first to enter orbit. from another celestial body

Can we deal with the problems here on Earth before launching into space, while the homeless sleep on the streets and the middle class struggles to survive?

What the hell is wrong with you? Look around – Dougzart (@ Dougzart1) June 6, 2021

While few projects exploring the utility of establishing crypto infrastructure from space have captured the imagination of the mainstream like Musk’s Dogecoin expedition did, the Tesla CEO’s plans to get cryptocurrencies out of this world are not the same. first.

Blockstream appears to have been the first to pioneer the use of crypto satellites, launching satellites to broadcast Bitcoin transactions from space in August 2017.

In August 2020, Robonomics and Kusama announced an ambitious plan to develop “an interplanetary architecture” capable of transmitting data between Mars and Earth using the Kusama network.

CryptoSat outlined the concept behind its ambitious plan to launch a coffee-cup-sized nano-satellite into space in a November 2017 whitepaper, with the satellite programmed to operate as a cryptographic module isolated from orbit. The team plans to test the concept with a launch this year before sending an entire constellation of CryptoSats into orbit later.

Spacechain was similarly launched in 2017 and has successfully deployed nodes in orbit. On June 3, 2021, the project announced that its multi-signature Ethereum payload intended for installation on the International Space Station had been launched aboard a SpaceX rocket.