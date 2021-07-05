Cryptocurrency : Elon Musk causes Europe’s Bitcoin ETP to go green

On Friday, July 7, ETC Group announced that it will finance the projects necessary to make its Bitcoin exchange-traded product (ETP) the first ETP to offset its carbon footprint, without affecting the price of the asset.

The co-founder and CEO of the company, Bradley Duke, told a media outlet that, although they were already working on the issue, Elon Musk’s tweets sped it up. In the wake of these messages, the demand for carbon-free BTC has been on the rise.

With his tweets, Musk communicated more than a month ago that the electric car company Tesla, would stop accepting bitcoin as payment until miners’ emissions were reduced to 50% with a positive trend towards the future. Added to this is the fact that the European Union has become more demanding with regard to the environment, since as of March 2021 the Sustainable Finance Disclosure Regulation (SFDR) entered into force in the European Union imposing strict environmental, social and governance disclosure requirements to institutional investors.

For its part, ETC Group reported in the statement that it will purchase manually selected high-quality carbon credits to cover CO 2 emissions related to mining and transactions of its product. The credits will support projects related to some of the world’s most respected conservation and climate groups, according to the report.

“Companies that benefit from cryptocurrencies like bitcoin are right to take meaningful steps to address climate concerns. We are pleased to see that bitcoin miners are getting more and more renewable electricity, ”said Duke.

ETC Group is the cryptocurrency investment company manages the Highest volume physically backed bitcoin ETP (BTCE) in Europe. Its product has been listed since June 2020 on the German stock exchange Deutsche Börse XETRA after being authorized by BaFin, the regulator of that country.

Other companies reacted with direct action after Musk’s tweets. In CriptoNoticias it was published that Gemini of the Winklevoss brothers launched Gemini Green to buy carbon permits and offset dirty Bitcoin emissions.

In recent months, the possible environmental impact that the mining of bitcoin could generate has attracted attention on social networks and other media, provoking criticism and conflicting opinions. Although this topic has been under discussion for years, it has recently taken on new dimensions.

Even inciting mining entrepreneurs to come out and defend bitcoin’s position on this issue in the framework of the Bitcoin Conference 2021 in Miami, United States. Another high-impact event that was also published on CiptoNoticias was the repression of miners in China.