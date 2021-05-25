Cryptocurrency : Elon Musk and Michael Saylor form council for green Bitcoin mining

Billionaire Elon Musk insists on his position on the energy consumption of Bitcoin mining. Now, with the support of Michael Saylor, CEO and founder of MicroStrategy, he has created a Green Mining Action Group alongside the leading digital mining companies in North America.

The organization, called the Bitcoin Mining Council, was born out of a meeting between Musk and North American mining companies sponsored by Saylor, the latter announced via Twitter. The idea of ​​this group is promote the adoption of renewable energy in Bitcoin mining activity, something that some of the companies involved had already started to do recently.

The meeting was attended by executives from companies such as Argo Blockchain, Blockcap, Core Scientific, Galaxy Digital, HIVE Blockchain, Marathon Digital Holdings, Riot Blockchain and Hut 8 Mining.

Saylor explained that “the miners agreed to form the Bitcoin Mining Council to promote transparency in energy use and accelerate sustainability initiatives around the world.”

In the absence of further details, the businessman assured that the agreement includes standardization of reports on energy consumption, setting environmental targets and join educational efforts in favor of a mining with less impact.

According to Musk, the miners also agreed to publish information about their renewable energy plans and to ask miners in the rest of the world to do the same. The Tesla founder, lately highly critical of the impact of Bitcoin mining, called the initiative “potentially promising.”

The creation of the Bitcoin Mining Council follows a controversy sparked in recent weeks by Musk. The Tesla founder announced that the car-making company would stop accepting bitcoin as a form of payment, precisely because of its concerns about the environmental impact of Bitcoin mining.

At the time of this news, it became known that Tesla would be opting for credits for renewable fuels in the United States, which for many in the bitcoiner environment revealed Musk’s interests behind the discussion about the impact of Bitcoin mining.

North American Bitcoin miners

Among the companies mentioned in the creation of the Bitcoin Mining Council, some stand out that had already been adding sustainable mining efforts. In fact, Argo Blockchain had already joined an alliance with this objective, by signing the Cryptocurrency Climate Agreement, as reported by CriptoNoticias on May 14.

Peter Wall, CEO of Argo Blockchain, assured that this new organization agreed with Musk and Saylor “is the next logical step to promote a sectorial shift towards renewable energy.” Likewise, the executive referred to the need to “collectively improve sustainable mining practices,” quoted by Forbes.

Another of the actors involved in this initiative, Marathon Digital Holdings, has undertaken a policy of compliance with the US Office of Foreign Assets Control, OFAC. As reported by this media, the Marathon pool would reject address transactions sanctioned by the agency.

Although most of the processing power of the Bitcoin network belongs to mining pools originating in China, North American companies have started trying to compete in this industry. The manufacture of equipment for mining on North American soil or the installation of larger and larger farms is one example of this.