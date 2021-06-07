Cryptocurrency : El Salvador will make the BTC legal tender; offers crypto entrepreneurs permanent residence

El Salvador is on track to become the first country in the world to adopt Bitcoin (BTC) as legal tender alongside the US dollar. Nayib Bukele, the president of the country, made these plans known through a video broadcast during the Bitcoin 2021 conference that took place in the Wynwood neighborhood of Miami. In the video, Bukele said he would send a bill to Congress this week to convert BTC into legal tender.

The bill is reportedly likely to become law, as Nuevas Ideas, a political party founded by the 39-year-old president in 2017, currently holds 56 seats out of 84 in Congress. To adopt BTC as legal tender, President Bukele said that El Salvador had partnered with Strike, a leading digital finance company. Through this partnership, both El Salvador and Strike seek to help individuals, businesses, and government agencies harness the power of BTC while conducting day-to-day transactions.

According to Strike CEO Jack Mallers, more than 70% of the active Salvadoran population lacks bank accounts. He went on to note that the government asked him to help it come up with a plan to help address widespread financial exclusion in the country. Since the country already regarded BTC as a world-class currency, they came up with the plan to modernize their financial infrastructure by making BTC legal tender.

Cryptocurrency advocates welcome this news with joy

Shortly after the release of this news, the crypto community was lit up with joy. Justin Sun, the founder of TRON, took to Twitter to say that crypto investors and entrepreneurs would soon start moving to El Salvador due to the country’s crypto-friendly atmosphere.

In response to Sun, President Bukele highlighted other reasons that make El Salvador an ideal destination for crypto enthusiasts. According to him, El Salvador has an excellent climate, world-class surf beaches and beachfront properties ready for sale. He added that the country will not have capital gains taxes for BTC, as the currency will be legal tender. Bukele concluded that these provisions make El Salvador an immediate permanent residence for crypto entrepreneurs.

Adam Black, CEO of Blockstream, said that BTC becoming legal currency was inevitable. With this news, Black believes that BTC has unlocked another milestone.

Despite the warm reception of this news from the crypto community, BTC / USD is stuck at the $ 36,000 level. As of this writing, the leading cryptocurrency by capitalization is changing hands at $ 36,168.05 (£ 25,587.63) after gaining a mere 0.03% in the last 24 hours and 0.9% in the last seven days.

