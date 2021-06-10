Cryptocurrency : El Salvador plans to harness volcanic energy to encourage Bitcoin mining

El Salvador continues to give something to talk about, after announcing that Bitcoin would become a legal tender in the country. Now, the president of the Central American country, Nayib Bukele, has announced plans to promote crypto mining.

El Salvador’s president, Nayib Bukele, took to Twitter on Wednesday to report that El Salvador plans to harness volcanic energy for Bitcoin mining. Bukele, you’re giving LaGeo instructions. State company for the production of geothermal energy, so that they can facilitate the installation of Bitcoin mining centers that take advantage of the energy generated by volcanoes.

I’ve just instructed the president of @LaGeoSV (our state-owned geothermal electric company), to put up a plan to offer facilities for #Bitcoin mining with very cheap, 100% clean, 100% renewable, 0 emissions energy from our volcanos 🌋 This is going to evolve fast! 🇸🇻 pic.twitter.com/1316DV4YwT – Nayib Bukele 🇸🇻 (@nayibbukele) June 9, 2021

It should be noted that LaGeo is a subsidiary of the Río Lempa Executive Hydroelectric Commission. An electric power generation entity that takes advantage of and takes care of the country’s water resources and that competes in the national and regional market, along with other power generators.

Will India Classify Bitcoin as an Asset Class Soon?

Although India was still out on the regulations for cryptocurrencies. Some senior industry officials believed that the country might be considering classifying Bitcoin as an asset class.

Industry-related sources said the government has moved away from its aggressive stance towards virtual currencies. And he was keen to classify Bitcoin as an asset class in India soon. Meanwhile, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) could be the regulator for cryptocurrencies.

Despite the leniency shown by the government regarding cryptocurrencies, the RBI recently clarified that there was no change in its stance. And, that concerns regarding cryptocurrencies still prevailed.

Analysis Reveals Details About DOJ Seizure Of BTC As JBS Pays Massive $ 11 Million Ransom

JBS USA Holdings Inc. has paid a ransom of $ 11 million in Bitcoin to cybercriminals as new details emerge about the FBI’s recovery of assets from a previous robbery.

The payment, estimated at more than 300 BTC at current prices, was made to protect JBS factories from further disruption. The company is the largest meat company in the world by sales. And it processes beef, poultry and pork from Australia to South America and Europe.

Andre Nogueira, CEO of the US division of the Brazilian meat company, said the payment was painful and was made after most of the JBS plants were back online to ensure there were no more attacks. According to the Wall Street Journal, last week the FBI attributed the attack on JBS to REvil, a Russian-linked cybercrime criminal group.

The latest high-profile Bitcoin ransom payment will undoubtedly increase pressure on lawmakers to act. Democratic Sen. Elizabeth Warren today called for stricter regulation, stating that cryptocurrency has “created opportunities to scam investors, aid criminals, and worsen the climate crisis.” Regarding recent ransomware attacks, he said:

“Every hack that is successfully paid for with a cryptocurrency becomes an advertisement for more hackers to try to carry out more cyberattacks.”

Bitcoin and Ethereum try to rally

After falling to almost USD 30,000, the price of Bitcoin (and the rest of the cryptocurrencies) today woke up again with a rebound.

After the various messages from Elon Musk (the first brought down Bitcoin and all altcoins and the second caused an “injection” of confidence), the announcements from China to ban crypto and the fall of all digital currencies, the market still does not seem to find stability.

However, today Bitcoin woke up and is worth $ 36,800. In the last 24 hours, the price variation of the digital currency was 1.48% in the last 24 hours.

For its part, the price of Ethereum, the second largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, registers a growth in its price. Currently, it stands at USD 2,513, obtaining an increasing variation of (4.15%). This is stated by our online crypto tool. The rest of the market has also seen an improvement in its prices.

