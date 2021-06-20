Cryptocurrency : EarnX is changing the game with NFTs

Compartir

It is not often that NFT platforms come on the scene that offer the value of a tangible utility that can be used quickly. Enter EarnX, a subsidiary of Yearn Classic Finance that is looking at NFTs in a whole new way. EarnX is taking RFID technology and intertwining blockchain technology to revolutionize NFTs. They have launched the EarnX NFT Gallery and are working to supply the gallery with a community driven approach.

RFID integration will allow physical products to integrate with NFT throughout the gallery. Since EarnX is a community-based token, there is the integration of the community’s ability to vote for products and participate in auctions.

The EarnX token

An important benefit of the EarnX token is that it is deflationary, allowing you to earn more as your tokens remain. The token carries voting rights, influencing and impacting which products and artists join EarnX, and emphasizes scarcity, stability, and utility.

To combat price manipulation, the token also has a 10% tax on all transactions. 5% goes to a liquidity pool, blocked for four years. The other 5% is traced as a weighted distribution to the token holders and the direction of recording. Built on BSC, EarnX also comes with low gas rates and continuous burning, allowing for price stability and use case advantages, while incentivizing long-term incumbents to continue to maintain. The liquidity of the protocol is especially secure, thanks to a partnership with DxSale.

The team has also published a forward-thinking roadmap, with a strong focus on NFTs for the coming months. In another announcement this week, the EarnX team shared that NFAXE will be a third quarter project; NFAXE is a physical ax and a matched NFT that are sent to the winning NFT bidder. Another project, NFCarpet, has also been shared by Earn’s team.

Fresh off the news

EarnX just came off the press with a partnership announcement with Bella Protocol earlier this month as well. The partnership seeks to explore three main segments: providing premium NFT backed by physical art within the DeFi sphere, community collaboration, and exploring innovation around NFT mining, dynamic NFTs, and NFT airdrops. In a statement about the partnership, EarnX co-founder Marcus King also noted that there will be a “physical NFT collection dedicated to the Bella Protocol” in the future.

The EarnX token was also added as a supported token on Bitrue to start the month. Bitrue users can now trade the EARNX token with USDT and XRP. EarnX is also a mainstay in the Binance Smart Chain DeFi and NFT landscape. With ongoing partnerships and exposure coming to life, EarnX looks to continue to be aggressive with the growing landscape of DeFi and NFT.