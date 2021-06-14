Cryptocurrency : Dutch finance minister opposes a total ban on cryptocurrencies

Netherlands Finance Minister Wopke Hoekstra has voiced his opinion on the proposed ban on cryptocurrencies in the country. According to him, a crypto regulation will be ideal for everyone instead of a total ban.

Total ban previously suggested by Pieter Hasekamp

The minister responded to the suggestion made by economic adviser Pieter Hasekamp, ​​noting that the country should ban any cryptocurrency activity from cryptocurrencies.

While the minister acknowledged Husekamp’s concerns about cryptocurrencies, he stated that a comprehensive ban would provide no better solution than regulating cryptocurrency-related activities. He pointed,

My observation now is that regulation is more effective than a total ban in the Netherlands.

Hoekstra says the focus should be on the provision of laws that offer more protection to consumers and investors. As a step in that direction, he said he wants to discuss with credit card companies the need to institute stronger protection for those who buy crypto assets using credit cards.

Hoekstra also stated that he initially stated the dangers in cryptocurrency trading in 2017 when he emphasized that cryptocurrency investors should know that their bets on cryptocurrencies are “entirely at their own risk and expense.”

Exchanges must adhere to KYC rules

Hasekamp argued early last week that the Dutch government should carry out an immediate ban on cryptocurrencies. He cited regular money laundering activities and high volatility risks as reasons enough to make the decision.

Under the proposals he has recommended, cryptocurrency services and exchanges must register with authorities and follow Know Your Customer (KYC) requirements to protect users and consumers.

In November last year, the Dutch Financial Markets Authority (AFM), which is the US version of the SEC, declared that the ICO market is a “dangerous cocktail.” In response to the statement, Hoekstra proposed bans that would prevent companies from advertising high-risk financial products.

