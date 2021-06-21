Cryptocurrency : doubts in El Salvador and restrictions on Bitcoin miners in China

Among the highlights of this week are the different reactions that take place in El Salvador from the adoption of bitcoin as legal tender. The fears and doubts of different sectors, including merchants and consumers, are among the main obstacles that the authorities face after the approval of the Bitcoin Law.

In these seven days bitcoin registers a decrease of more than 16%. This despite having managed to exceed USD 40,000 on June 14. At the time of writing this article, BTC is trading at USD 32,869, as reflected in the market price of Latin America and Spain, according to the CriptoNoticias price calculator.

These are the most outstanding news:

In a survey carried out by the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of El Salvador, it was revealed that 45.3% of the owners of small, medium and large companies in the country are “concerned” about the implementation of bitcoin (BTC) as a currency legal. 96.4% prefer the use of the main cryptocurrency to be optional. For their part, remittance companies established in El Salvador indicated that they do not intend to support cryptocurrency unless they receive demand from customers. The Minister of Finance, Alejandro Zelaya, clarified that the country’s salaries will continue to be paid in dollars because the accounting (of the companies) is carried out in dollars. Meanwhile, the opposition deputies Anabel Belloso and Dina Argueta presented before the Legislative Assembly of El Salvador a bill to reform the law that seeks to eliminate BTC as legal tender. They consider that the adoption of cryptocurrency endangers the economic system and family finances. This, while the government of El Salvador officially requested technical advice from the World Bank to design a framework of action that allows a correct implementation of the cryptocurrency. However, the agency denied the technical assistance, citing the environmental and transparency deficiencies that this implies.The National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) and the Sichuan Energy Bureau, informed the miners of the region who have until June 25 to complete their operations and asked the power generation companies to stop providing their services to mining companies. It is the fifth province to take restrictive measures against Bitcoin miners. Regulators have recently attacked mining in Inner Mongolia, Xinjiang, Qinghai and Yunnan. With these decisions the authorities would force migration out of China causing a drop in the hash rate and the migration of a significant percentage of the Bitcoin hashrate. The average daily transactions in the Bitcoin network fell to levels of the year 2018, when the cryptocurrency was in the middle of the bear market. Since that time, the averages of daily transactions of Bitcoin did not fall below 200,000 transactions. This behavior has been accentuated in the last three weeks, coinciding with studies by firms such as Glassnode, which suggest that investors with recent purchases sell their bitcoins while long-term holding increases. For its part, Goldman Sachs partnered with cryptocurrency investment and financial services company Galaxy Digital to provide liquidity in bitcoin futures trading. According to Tesla CEO Elon Musk, the vehicle company would once again accept bitcoin when there is reasonable confirmation (approximately 50%) of clean energy use by miners. The businessman spoke out on Twitter in response to the statements of Magda Wierzycka, director of the Sygnia company, who accused him of “price manipulation.” For its part, MicroStrategy reinforces its bitcoin purchase strategy with a new securities offering that would allow it to sell up to $ 1 billion in shares over time. The company reported the creation of a securities offering that would allow it to sell the indicated amount in class A common shares under the “at the market” modality.

