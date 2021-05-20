Cryptocurrency : Dogecoin Price Bounces 50% Thursday: Here’s How To Buy Dogecoin Now

The price of Dogecoin DOGE / USD recovered the level of $ 0.40 on Thursday after trading near the level of $ 0.30 on Wednesday during the cryptocurrency sell-off.

Now that Dogecoin has risen more than 50% in the last 24 hours, many investors are wondering if now is a good time to buy Dogecoin. If you are among the large group of investors who need help understanding how to buy Dogecoin now, this guide is for you.

How and where to buy Dogecoin now

Looking for quick news, tips, and market analysis? Sign up for the Invezz newsletter today.

Buying Dogecoin or any cryptocurrency requires opening an account with a cryptocurrency broker. The growth in the popularity of cryptocurrencies among retail investors led several reputable brokers to expand their offerings in recent years. It has never been easier to buy Dogecoin safely. in 2021

In fact, investors may be overloaded with too many options. Our team of financial experts spent a lot of time ranking the cryptocurrency space to determine the top two platforms to buy Dogecoin.

1. eToro

Fintech giant eToro has provided trading access across multiple asset classes for over 15 years. The company expanded to include cryptocurrency trading in recent years, including the purchase of DOGE.

EToro is among the most trusted and respected cryptocurrency brokers on the market in 2021. The company recently closed a deal to list its own shares on a major US exchange, so using eToro to buy Dogecoin is a good choice. .

Click the link below to start buying Dogecoin on eToro:

Register here>

2. Plus500

Plus500 operates as a contract for difference, which means that investors are buying a derivative of a financial product, in this case Dogecoin. The value of the derivative product will fluctuate according to the movement of the price of the underlying asset.

In essence, investors are not buying Dogecoin outright and if you are interested in simply trading DOGE for short-term gains, Plus500 is a great option. Click on the link below so you can buy Dogecoin on Plus500 now.

Register here>

What happened to the price of DOGE?

Dogecoin hit an all-time high of nearly $ 0.75 in early May. The timing of the spike coincided with the appearance of notable Dogecoin backer Elon Musk on Saturday Night Live. But the price of Dogecoin dropped dramatically after Musk’s performance included a parody in which his character referred to DOGE as a “hustle.”

Since then, DOGE struggled to maintain the buying momentum. Dogecoin price rebounded from the $ 0.38 level on May 13, but stalled near the $ 0.60 level. The cryptocurrency selloff on Wednesday sent Dogecoin trading near the $ 0.30 level.

Buyers were in full control of Dogecoin on Thursday, in part due to a tweet from Musk that simply says, “How much is that Doge in the window?” The tweet appears to have helped Dogecoin hold the $ 0.40 level.

Will Dogecoin go up in price?

The Dogecoin chart shows clear buying momentum over the past 24 hours and the time-tested theory “the trend is your friend” is developing. The next big hurdle for Dogecoin is the $ 0.50 level and if DOGE trades above $ 0.50 we could see momentum pick up.

It is too early to argue for Dogecoin to retest its highs and finally reach the $ 1 level milestone. While Thursday’s trading action is encouraging, it is important to note that a day is not indicative of a trend.

Social networks react