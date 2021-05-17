Cryptocurrency : Dogecoin “CEO” and contributor since 2019

Key facts:

According to developer Ross Nicoll, Musk even proposed to fund Dogecoin.

Musk has been constantly driving the price of the cryptocurrency.

To this day, it seems clear that Elon Musk has been pushing the price of Dogecoin (DOGE), the meme-based cryptocurrency, insistently. But apparently the fact that the Tesla founder has been mentioning DOGE since 2019 is no accident: According to a developer of the project, Musk has been collaborating with them since that year.

From his first contacts with the DOGE developers, Musk would have provided “a lot of advice and information«. This was assured by Ross Nicoll, one of the developers who contributes to the Dogecoin protocol, cited by Decrypt.

Nicoll further assured that the billionaire has been focused on encouraging Dogecoin developers to optimize the performance of cryptocurrency transactions, as Musk himself has recently pointed out via Twitter.

Nicoll himself added that Musk has been in contact with him and 4 other developers of the cryptocurrency, which currently ranks among the 10 most valuable in the market by capitalization.

Among those developers was Sporklin. The developer behind that pseudonym passed away in April, but left a message before clarifying that Musk “has nothing to do with Dogecoin.”

Data from the Github repository of the open source project shows little activity in the development of the cryptocurrency. The peaks of contributors They last until 2017 and are mostly contributions to Bitcoin. Dogecoin is based on Litecoin, which is itself a fork of Bitcoin, so it makes sense that the development inputs visible in the repository are to the Bitcoin code, and not to Dogecoin.

Even in the list of developers we find recognized Bitcoin contributors, such as the former main maintainer of the code, Gavin Andressen; plus Wladimir van der Laan, Peter Todd or Matt Corallo, all with hundreds of contributions. Nicoll and Sporklin, meanwhile, do not reach twenty contributions between them.

Musk has moved the DOGE market since 2019

In addition to his advice and having provided a “vast” list of contacts, Musk reportedly offered to finance the development of Dogecoin. However, the team behind the cryptocurrency rejected that and other offers from potential investors, Nicoll said.

It is striking that the developer alludes to Musk’s interest in Dogecoin since 2019. That same year there was the curious “appointment” of the businessman as “CEO” of DOGE, as reported by CriptoNoticias.

Since then, Musk has been constantly involved in “pumps” or significant rises of the cryptocurrency, which he mentions from time to time on social media. By then, DOGE wasn’t even down to a penny., and is currently trading at around $ 0.5 per unit. Its impact on the price of DOGE has been revealed even to the downside, when he referred to the currency as a “scam”.

DOGE has gone from $ 0.002 to $ 0.5 since Musk’s appearance. Source: CoinMarketCap.

Now, Musk is embroiled in a kind of war against the bitcoin community, after criticizing the alleged environmental impact of Bitcoin mining and presenting DOGE as a greener alternative. But Dogecoin uses the same consensus system as Bitcoin, the Proof of Work (PoW).

The main difference is that Dogecoin accumulates much less computing power on its network. That is, it has fewer miners connected. But at a higher price, the cryptocurrencies they receive for mining are revalued in the market. That is, the rewards look more attractive and, consequently, that impact may be greater, with more and more connected machines mining the cryptocurrency.