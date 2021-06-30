Cryptocurrency : DOGE Rises Slightly After Elon Musk Supports Dogecoin’s Proposed Changes

Compartir

The price of dogecoin (DOGE) saw a slight increase from $ 0.242 to $ 0.266 after Elon Musk, the founder and CEO of Tesla Inc, tweeted to himself and showed support for an update to the proposed average transaction fee for dogecoin. .

According to Coinmarketcap, dogecoin, the sixth largest cryptocurrency with a market capitalization of $ 33,504,861,679, has risen 34.23% over the last week.

Dogecoin hit a record high of $ 0.74 on May 8, following the current price drop to just around a third. At the time of writing, Dogecoin was trading at $ 0.26 during the intraday.

In a Reddit post on June 28, Dogecoin Core developer Patrick Lodder summarized the proposed update:

“This proposal for all dogecoin stakeholders suggests reducing average fees 100 times for standard transactions on the dogecoin chain, dividing total control over all aspects of fees between miners and node operators, relying less on the core development and bring back a free (small) transaction space functionality that boosts network health. “

Elon Musk told Dogecoin core developer Rose Nicole on Twitter on the night of June 28 that these changes are “important support.” Lower transaction fees will attract more users using Dogecoin for cash checks, remittances, and online merchant payment settlements.

Musk, a big proponent of Dogecoin, has commented on the meme-based cryptocurrency several times on Twitter, even stating that the meme-inspired cryptocurrency is a “hustle” on Saturday Night Live.

At present, some firms such as the Cuban Dallas Mavericks have accepted the currency for their tickets and merchandise as Blockchain. T hat might be a classic case of Elon Musk throwing out ideas on cryptocurrencies, although most people doubted that Tesla would implement Dogecoin payments.

As early as June 2, Coinbase, the leading US cryptocurrency exchange, announced that Dogecoin would be available to trade on Coinbase Pro accounts.

In the last two months, the value of Dogecoin increased more than tenfold before falling almost 60%. The cryptocurrency meme may work for speculators and investors who travel at night, but not for ordinary people looking for a stable source of value to receive a payment and use for daily spending.

Image Source: Shutterstock