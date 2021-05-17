Cryptocurrency : Does the digital yuan threaten global stability?

Compartir

Tweet

Compartir

Compartir

E-mail

Source: Adobe / leungchopan

Daniel Broby, Director, Center for Financial Regulation and Innovation, Strathclyde University .

_____

China is making promising progress with testing its yuan digital currency. It has announced the success of a pilot in the city of Suzhou, near Shanghai, in eastern China, where 181,000 consumers received CNY 55 (USD 8.5) of free money in digital wallets to spend at the points of sale participating in the festival. Double Fifth shopping between May 1 and 5.

This was part of a larger test by the People’s Bank of China targeting 500,000 consumers in 11 Chinese regions since April. For those eligible, there is a simple downloadable app that gives them a wallet. Using this to make purchases at thousands of participating stores, they receive discounts.

The digital yuan is a version of the normal Chinese currency implemented on a blockchain, which is the tamper-proof online accounting technology that underpins digital currencies like bitcoin and ethereum. However, this blockchain is authorized, which means that Banco Popular decides who can use it.

The latest round of testing is ten times larger than the original round that took place in the fall of 2020. China has also been testing the cross-border digital yuan between Hong Kong and neighboring Shenzhen, and is developing a platform to make the currency internationally viable. involving Thailand, the United Arab Emirates and the Bank for International Settlements.

Each step forward increases the possibility that China will become the first country to put its currency entirely on a licensed blockchain. No date has been announced, but a nationwide rollout appears to be expected in the next 12 months, most likely in staggered stages.

In contrast, Western central banks such as the Federal Reserve, the Bank of England, and to a lesser extent the European Central Bank, have been moving more slowly in so-called central bank digital currencies (CBDCs). They worry about things like getting the privacy correct when all transactions will be publicly visible on the blockchain, and about the effect on retail banks.

However, a digital yuan raises profound questions about global financial stability. The question for the other major economies of the world is how to answer.

Advantages of digital currencies

The digital yuan already has the status of legal tender. The payments that use it are fundamentally different from those of payment platforms like Alipay or WeChat (or indeed PayPal in the west). Such services can settle transactions very quickly for clients, but behind the scenes there are ledgers for a large number of transactions between buyers ‘and sellers’ banks and often also intermediary banks that settle hours or even days later.

The digital yuan overlooks the need for these banks. There is no service fee, unlike these payment alternatives, and in theory the speed of payments can be even faster.

Paid apps like WeChat are about to look clunky. An Ming

Unlike cryptocurrencies like bitcoin, the currency is also backed by a government. This means that issuing digital yuan is the same as issuing cash in circulation, making it equally safe. It gives the government better control over the money supply, since unlike cash, officials can see all the transactions that take place at any given time.

Three dangers

Many central banks have been looking to develop digital currencies. Some like Japan and South Korea are not far behind the Chinese. The EU is signaling that a digital euro could take four to five years.

For the laggards, there are several dangers. The first concerns international payments. Most of the transactions between different currencies currently use the US dollar as an intermediary, through the international banking protocol SWIFT. This means a considerable demand for the US dollar, which brings advantages such as allowing the US government to borrow at a lower price. In 2019, for example, China alone exported $ 134 billion worth of goods.

Transactions using digital yuan will not need SWIFT or the dollar, with implications for the use of the dollar in international trade. Up to 120 countries have China as their biggest trading partner, and many question dollar settlement as it adds unnecessary financial risk of adverse exchange rate movements. China says it is not trying to replace the dollar with the digital yuan and that the “goal is to allow the market to choose” how to settle international transactions.

Banknote of the Song dynasty, around the 11th century. Wikimedia

A second danger is that if central banks don’t meet the demand for digital money, market forces will. Paper money was invented in China during the Song dynasty in the 11th century. But it is quickly becoming redundant. Contactless credit cards have become ubiquitous during the pandemic. Digital money is even better, as it costs less to use.

Third, countries that don’t embrace digital currencies could find their central banks losing control over monetary policy vis-à-vis cryptocurrencies, be it decentralized initiatives like bitcoin or centralized like Facebook’s next diem currency. In other words, if these non-sovereign currencies are widely used for payment purposes, central banks will have a harder time managing their economies by setting interest rates or changing the money supply. Of course, it is possible to ban cryptocurrencies, but this hinders progress and all the advantages they bring.

The digital yuan is coming amid increased tension between China, the United States and Europe. This clearly makes it a worrying time to give the Chinese an advantage over this new type of currency.

By the way, sanctions like the ones recently imposed on Chinese officials for human rights issues will be much easier to circumvent as long as the digital yuan is up and running. It could well have called for penalties for those who use the coin as a result, raising numerous questions about feasibility and consequences that could be discussed another time.

But given how much is at stake, it is vital that the US, the EU and the UK start testing their own digital currencies urgently. Blockchain is reinventing the way we make payments, and the risks of being left behind are too great to ignore.

This article has been republished from The Conversation under a Creative Commons license. Read the original article.

____

Learn more:

– Digital Yuan receives a ‘mediocre’ welcome on the largest test site

– Poland should introduce CBDC to protect its economy – CEO of the Stock Exchange

– Bahamas, Cambodia, China lead CBDC global race, UK launches task force

– Prepare for the ‘uncertain future of money’ – US Intelligence Center

– Economists: CBDCs will fail if they are not designed as stores of value

– 2021 Trends in CBDC: More pilots, maybe some launches, but not for retail