Cryptocurrency : Does Ethereum really have a ‘high probability’ of outperforming Bitcoin?

On April 5, Bitcoin BTC / USD hit an all-time high of $ 63,052 and has since dropped about 40% to trade below the $ 38,000 mark on Monday. Ironically, the price of Ethereum ETH / USD is also down roughly the same 40% from its all-time high of $ 4.128.

Should investors take advantage of the weakness and prioritize buying Etherehum over Bitcoin? Goldman Sachs analysts think so. In a leaked research note, analysts said Ethereum has a “high probability” of surpassing Bitcoin as the dominant cryptocurrency.

The Wall Street research firm argues that Ethereum is the “Amazon of Information” and applauds its potential use case in the decentralized finance (DeFi) universe.

Let’s see if the controversial Goldman Sachs appeal has any merit.

Catching Up: The Ethereum Use Case

DeFi has recently risen in popularity, and this is a technology that leverages cryptocurrency technology with the intention of recreating traditional financial services. For example, loans can be designed in a way that they no longer require a central authority (like a traditional bank) and can rely on a blockchain-based protocol. Given the fact that a large portion of these solutions run on the Ethereum blockchain, ETH has seen a huge increase in terms of usage throughout the year.

One of the main technological advances and trends that have used this technology are non-fungible tokens (NFTs) that are issued on the Ethereum blockchain with the intention of digitizing art, music and other collectibles.

Next, you should consider the new and long-awaited upgrade to Ethereum, which began in late 2020 and is designed to help Ethereum scale and reduce expensive transaction costs that are currently proving to be a bottleneck to its use. cases.

At the other end of the spectrum, you have Bitcoin, which is essentially a security token with no clear roadmap. Sure, it gets an update here and there and has a lot of forks trying to make it better. But at the end of the day, Bitcoin doesn’t match Ethereum’s pace of innovation.

That said, another point for Ethereum stems from the fact that rather than just another security token, it fuels all the use cases that are built on top of the ETH blockchain. This includes DeFi, NFT, and decentralized applications.

Should you buy BTC?

The value of Bitcoin has been falling steadily, and many industry giants are concerned about its impact on the environment, as well as slow transaction processing times. By default of being the first cryptocurrency to attract widespread attention, it is crowned the king of the crypto universe.

This alone may have been reason enough to buy Bitcoin in the past, but it is not reason enough to buy BTC now. Given the fact that it is currently trading close to $ 38,000 after recently flirting with the $ 30,000 mark, this is not a good time to invest in it.

But since investors were eager to get Bitcoin at the $ 30,000 mark, this level could again be held as a resistance level. If you can get it at the $ 30,000 mark, it could prove valuable when things get back to normal, but without a clear roadmap for its evolution, this is speculation at best.

As such, a tight stop loss should be set at around $ 28,000 to cut losses early.

Should you buy ETH?

Ethereum, on the other hand, is priced at $ 2,406, which is a long way from its all-time high and should be leveraged. Given the short-term volatility in the crypto market, maybe you should buy half the amount of ETH today and the other half if it drops to $ 2,000.

With its various technical advancements and continuous updates, it is sure to increase in value by one point, and since it hit $ 4,128 before the accident, it is quite possible that it is heading in that direction again, especially with the steady rise in DeFi.

The future of DeFi

Ethereum seems to be heading in the right direction, and through its ever-evolving blockchain, if it manages to scale better and mixes its proof-of-work (PoW) consensus algorithm with a greener option.

We can see ETH rise in value again and potentially one day topple Bitcoin as the leader. Will this happen in the near future? It’s doubtful, but the possibility exists as more and more developers take advantage of it, and more real-world institutions allow ETH as a form of payment.

Simply put, Goldman Sachs analysts are certainly onto something, but since we only have access to small portions of the report through leaked documents, we don’t know which timeline Goldman Sachs is assigning to your call.