Cryptocurrency : Digital Yuan Could Be Used For Economic Retaliation: Former CIA Analyst

Yaya J. Fanusie, a former CIA counterterrorism analyst, warned about the central bank digital currency (CBDC) created by China, also known as the digital yuan. He says it could give them “a little more scope for economic retaliation.”

The national security expert, made the warning about China, within the framework of the Consensus event. In his speech, he also asked a question based on the conflict that the Asian country had with the textile companies H&M and Nike. “Would it be easier to cut transactions to companies in countries that have a political dispute with China?” He asked rhetorically.

Both clothing brands had a impasse with the Chinese government for stopping working with cotton made in Xinjiang province reporting forced labor.

Such a decision caused a boycott of their stores and products traded in that country, generating great economic losses.

He was also consulted during his presentation on whether the China’s CBDC could crowd out the US dollar as a world reserve currency. On that point, Fanusie commented that they are “exaggerated” fears.

He considered that what could affect the US dollar are “major structural problems that will not be displaced or offset only by the introduction of a new digital currency.”

China advances its CBDC testing

Despite Yaya J. Fanusie, the advances in the development and expansion of China’s central bank digital currency are not stopping.

The Asian giant is usually considered the most advanced country in this matter, although it is still there is no approximate date for the official launch of the CBDC. They are scheduled to be used in the city of Beijing during the 2022 Winter Olympics.

For its part, the United States is just going to start five pilot programs in the next 12 months to test the possible uses of a coin digital issued by the central bank, something that leaves them behind countries like the Bahamas, Cambodia and China, according to professional consultancy PwC.