Cryptocurrency : Digital advertising becomes more manageable with the use of Blockchain technology

In today’s scenario, digital advertising has become crucial for companies, making it more profitable and productive. It even becomes necessary when we have entered the digital age because it also provides many innovative solutions. It helps companies reach a wider audience and produces a higher return on investment.

What does blockchain have to do with digital advertising?

In fact, Blockchain technology has the potential to change the entire digital advertising industry. Let me explain how. Using blockchain can dramatically reduce the costs of digital advertising. Being decentralized, blockchain does not need intermediaries to facilitate payments, which in turn reduces the cost. Second, blockchain technology will keep your customers safe along with rewards. You should be aware of the fact that you are constantly being tracked when you visit any website, and then companies use that information to sell their products to you accordingly. Now, blockchain technology aims to compensate customers for securely providing their information to the company.

Moving on to the next part of the discussion, that is, how you can make use of blockchain technology. The Basic Attention Token (BAT) can help you with that purpose. As it says, the token is capable of solving the privacy violations and inefficiencies of the digital advertising industry.

BAT is the token to drive digital advertising through blockchain technology. It rewards users in addition to providing them with a better return on their expenses. The current market price of BAT is $ 0.753 and has decreased by almost 2.84% in 24 hours. The maximum supply of BAT coins can be 1.5 billion, of which almost 1,496,514,870 tokens are already in circulation.

Users can view the privacy-preserving ads and in return get a basic care token. In the process, the advertiser maximizes engagement. In simpler words, BAT is exchanged between users, publishers, and advertisers. Here, users get the token for paying attention, creators get paid the BAT for creating great content, and advertisers get a good return on their advertising. All in all, it benefits everyone in the process.

The basic attention token actually improves the way of advertising in the digital world. Blockchain technology is definitely a boon for businesses, which will become more common in the near future.